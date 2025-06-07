Coco Gauff Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Win 2025 French Open
On Saturday afternoon, Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to win the 2025 French Open: 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. It is Gauff's second Grand Slam title and first at Roland Garros.
The tone for the two-hour and 38-minute match was set early with a back-and-forth first set, which Sabalenka won in a tiebreak. But Gauff took control of the match in the second set and never relented.
Sabalenka's usually lethal serve was less effective in the windy conditions. The top-ranked player tallied two aces and six double faults. Sabalenka won points on 48% and 54% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Gauff's usually suspect serve was on today. The World No. 2 tallied three aces and seven double faults. However, she won points on 60% and 61% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Sabalenka was 6/13 on break points to Gauff's 9/21 in break point opportunities. Sabalenka hit 37 winners and 70 unforced errors to Gauff's 30 winners and 30 unforced errors.
While the windy conditions did no favors for Sabalenka's game, it was Gauff's composure and continued consistency that won the day.
Sabalenka fought back tears before delivering a great speech after the match.
"Honestly, guys, this one hurts so much. Especially after such a tough two weeks. Playing great tennis and then in these terrible conditions to show such terrible tennis in the final, it really hurts. But it's okay.
"Anyway, Coco, congrats. In these tough conditions, you were a better player than me. Well done on a great two weeks. Congrats on the second slam. You're a fighter. Hard worker. Congrats, you and your team."
It was a mirror image of Sabalenka's victory speech after defeating Gauff last month in Madrid.
Gauff was humble in her victory speech, thanking god, her parents, and her team. Gauff congratulated Sabalenka on a strong showing in the tournament and wished many more meetings on the court.
After a rough spring, Gauff turned around her season on clay. She improves to 30-8 and clinches her first title of the year. Now, the American tennis star turns her attention to grass court season.
Iga Swiatek explains what went wrong in French Open loss.