Arthur Fils has confirmed he is fit and ready to play in the Rolex Paris Masters. Following his retirement in Basel, there was much speculation that the French phenom would not be able to play out the remainder of the season. Fils himself has confirmed he is fit enough to play in Paris this week.

Fils Is Ready to Compete in Paris

“Yes, everything's fine,” Fils told French media. “Since Basel and my withdrawal, I've had treatment, tests, and there's nothing serious. Yesterday, I had a day off. This afternoon, I'm going to train here at the Plenitude Arena. It will be a test, but yes, I'll play.”

Fils was forced to retire from the Swiss Indoors Basel while trailing Taylor Fritz 2-6, 0-2. Fils has battled injuries over the last two years. This time, the Frenchman told the press that it was a problem with his left leg. However, according to Fils, his retirement was more of a cautionary decision than a season-ending conclusion.

“All the young players on Tour are dealing with injuries,” Fils told press. “The calendar is packed and every match is played at such a high intensity. It’s not just me, everybody feels it. In Basel, I had some pain in my left leg, but it was muscular, nothing worrying.”

Apparently fit to compete, the 22-year-old is optimistic for his upcoming match in Paris, which, thanks to his first-round bye, will be against either qualifier Tomas Machac or French wild card Kyrian Jacquet. Fils hopes to end the regular tennis season well and in front of a home French crowd.

Fils to Fight for ATP Finals Qualification

Fils currently sits seventh place in the PIF ATP rankings. According to the ATP, a strong showing at the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris will surely be enough to get him over the line. That said, there is plenty of competition looking to unseat him and others for the ATP Finals.

Only eight singles players play in the ATP Finals, making it one of, if not the most prestigious tennis competition of the year. Rafael Jodar and Alex de Minaur are close behind Fils in points, putting pressure on Fils to compete well in Paris. The Frenchman, though, is unfazed by the tension.

“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure. It’s more excitement than anything else,” Fils said. “I see the positive side of it. I’m 22 years old and I have the opportunity to qualify for the ATP Finals. If it doesn’t happen this year, there will be other chances. This part of the season, indoors, makes matches even tighter. Everyone serves well, everyone returns well and I’ve played a lot of tie-breaks recently. You have to fight even harder to win these matches.

Novak Djokovic is also in the running for a spot at the ATP Finals, though his chances are slim. The record-breaking seven-time ATP Finals winner is keen to make a late break for a season-ending position with the elite eight of tennis. He will have to have an outstanding performance in Paris. The 39-year-old Serbian plays Basel-winning Valentin Vacherot in the round of 64 today.