ATP and WTA Rankings Report: Fils Hits Career High, Rybakina Extends Lead

Monday’s singles rankings reflect a busy past week of ATP and WTA events. The biggest story is at the top of the men’s list, where Jannik Sinner’s lead has shrunk to just 700 points. Meanwhile, Arthur Fils reached a career-high ranking, and Elena Rybakina moved further ahead of the field in this week’s rankings update.

ATP Rankings: Sinner’s Lead Shrinks and Fils Cracks the Top 8

At least for this week, Jannik Sinner is still No. 1 with 10,450 points, but his absence is set to continue and has helped Alexander Zverev close the gap. Zverev is in second with 9,750 points, and can overtake Sinner as soon as next week with a quarterfinal run in Vienna. Sinner has been No. 1 since April 13th and has now spent 95 total weeks at the top.

Arthur Fils climbed two places to a career-high No. 8 after reaching the Brussels semifinals this past weekend, and Alex de Minaur dropped two places to No. 10. Daniil Medvedev defended his Almaty title but stayed at No. 5.

Rank Player Points 1 Jannik Sinner 10,450 2 Alexander Zverev 9,750 3 Carlos Alcaraz 5,610 4 Ben Shelton 4,680 5 Daniil Medvedev 3,860 6 Flavio Cobolli 3,690 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3,515 8 Arthur Fils 3,425 9 Frances Tiafoe 3,380 10 Alex de Minaur 3,280

Lower in the ATP rankings, Tallon Griekspoor rose 10 places to No. 50 after winning in Brussels, and runner-up Jan-Lennard Struff improved 11 places to No. 47. Almaty runner-up Nikoloz Basilashvili jumped 33 places to No. 95. Taylor Fritz moved up one spot to No. 13 after reaching the Lyon final.

Lorenzo Musetti, who won Lyon for his first title since 2022, gained only 50 points and stayed at No. 26 because he nearly matched the points from his Vienna semifinal last year. Joao Fonseca was the biggest faller in the top 50, dropping 12 places to No. 40 after a season-ending injury. Jaume Munar fell 14 places to No. 65, and Roman Andres Burruchaga fell 15 spots to No. 77.

WTA Rankings: Rybakina Pulls Away at the Top

Elena Rybakina added 305 points this week by defending her Ningbo title, beating Leylah Fernandez for her tour-leading fourth title of 2026. At 9,501 points, she now sits 1,951 points ahead of Aryna Sabalenka, with Mirra Andreeva still in third at 6,306 points. The rest of the top seven is unchanged, since Sabalenka, Andreeva, Pegula, Gauff, Svitolina, and Muchova didn’t play last week.

Rybakina will soon drop the 1,500 points earned by winning last year’s WTA Finals, so her lead will shrink unless she wins the title in Indian Wells, though she’s still on the cusp of securing year-end No. 1. The only move in the WTA top 10 was Iga Swiatek, who ended her season last week but still moved back to No. 8 by overtaking Linda Noskova.

Rank Player Points 1 Elena Rybakina 9,501 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7,550 3 Mirra Andreeva 6,306 4 Jessica Pegula 6,225 5 Coco Gauff 5,973 6 Elina Svitolina 5,229 7 Karolina Muchova 4,725 8 Iga Swiatek 4,389 9 Linda Noskova 4,353 10 Marta Kostyuk 3,920

Deeper in the WTA rankings, Katerina Siniakova made the biggest jump, rising 37 places to No. 49 after beating Ashlyn Krueger to win the Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Osaka. Meanwhile, Krueger rose 11 places to No. 44 by reaching the final. Katie Boulter climbed 10 places to No. 48 for advancing to the semifinals, where she lost to Siniakova.

Leylah Fernandez rose seven places to No. 23 after finishing as the Ningbo runner-up, and she’s closing in on a return to the top 20 a month after winning Singapore. Belinda Bencic fell six places to No. 20, and on Monday withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open and ended her season with a right foot injury. As the defending Tokyo champion, she is likely to slip even further.