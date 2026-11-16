Sabalenka’s behavior during Friday’s loss to Elina Svitolina drew attention because of what some viewers thought she said. Although she later clarified that her reaction was due to frustration and not directed at her opponent, her actions after tough losses this season have begun to show a pattern. In 2026, the Belarusian star has smashed rackets, been fined, and used expletives toward members of the crowd and the media. How exactly did she get to this point, and how can she put her best foot forward from here?

Svitolina Defeats Sabalenka in WTA Finals Group Stage to Advance to Semifinals

Elina Svitolina beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday to reach the WTA Finals semifinals, resulting in Sabalenka’s elimination from the tournament. In their final match of the group stage, Sabalenka rallied to take the second set after Svitolina dominated the first. She was up an early break in the third, but then fell completely apart, finishing with 35 unforced errors.

Video footage appeared to show Sabalenka swearing in Russian during the match, and some social media users thought the remarks were directed at Svitolina or Ukrainians. Sabalenka also declined to speak to reporters afterward. This comes in the midst of continued high tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Svitolina has refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sabalenka addressed the controversy the next day in an Instagram story, saying, “My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.” She admitted that she could have handled the situation better and complimented Svitolina’s game afterward. However, she didn’t clarify what she actually said.

Svitolina said she only saw a glimpse of the footage and hoped matches between them would remain respectful. She noted that there were many Ukrainian flags and fans in the crowd who wanted her to win. “She has her fans, I have my fans,” Svitolina said.

Sabalenka’s Pattern of Frustration

Friday’s loss to Svitolina was the second collapse of Sabalenka’s week, following a blown 4-1 lead against Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday, where she won only 10 of the last 55 points to result in a 6-4, 6-0 loss. In the match, she made 23 unforced errors to Andreeva’s six, ultimately finishing with a 1-2 record in Group 2. Beyond the surprising early exit from the WTA Finals, Sabalenka’s recent results and behavior have raised concerns.

The Svitolina match was the latest in a series of moments in which Sabalenka’s frustration has boiled over.

Roland Garros 2025 : After losing the final to Coco Gauff, she suggested the result was more about her own mistakes than Gauff's play. She later called her comments “completely unprofessional” and apologized.

: After losing the final to Coco Gauff, she suggested the result was more about her own mistakes than Gauff's play. She later called her comments “completely unprofessional” and apologized. Roland Garros 2026 : She lost to Diana Shnaider after leading by a set and two breaks, then said she wanted to quit tennis. She also said that something happens in her mind at certain moments where she loses control of the match.

: She lost to Diana Shnaider after leading by a set and two breaks, then said she wanted to quit tennis. She also said that something happens in her mind at certain moments where she loses control of the match. US Open 2026: In the final against Elena Rybakina, she hit a ball into the stands, smashed her racket after the match, and shouted an obscenity at a TV cameraman. She was fined $7,500 for the outburst. In her press conference, she said it was “really tough to control your emotions” after losing a Grand Slam final.

ELENA RYBAKINA WINS THE US OPEN 👏



It is the second time she's beat Aryna Sabalenka in a Major Final this year‼️ pic.twitter.com/BalbXhYiyd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2026

That pattern of frustration has also shown up in her results lately. In 2025, her reactions came during a dominant year in which she won the US Open and finished at No. 1. This year, they have instead come alongside a downturn. Sabalenka hasn’t won a title since Miami in March, and lost her hold on the No. 1 ranking in September. Maintaining her composure on court has been an ongoing problem for the superstar, and it’s become more evident during her recent slump.

How Sabalenka Explained Her Behavior

Sabalenka’s team has essentially treated the outbursts as part of her game, and in 2024, fitness coach Jason Stacy said she gets rid of her emotions because she needs to have that release. He even went so far as to say that he and head coach Anton Dubrov have sometimes tried to frustrate her on purpose to bring that energy out.

Sabalenka noted in 2023 that she had stopped working with a sports psychologist and was relying on herself from that point forward. This approach initially coincided with success, as she became a four-time Grand Slam champion and spent 99 weeks at No. 1. However, evidence from this season suggests she’s reached a breaking point.

She finishes 2026 without a major title for the first time since 2022. After the Roland Garros loss, she said she was sick of losing like that because she was too emotional. However, the same pattern of a good start slipping away appeared again in both of her WTA Finals defeats.

Putting Her Best Foot Forward in 2027

Sabalenka has stated previously that she will continue to work on controlling her emotions. After the 2024 WTA Finals, she said she would keep working on her mentality and that she had not closed out matches as she should have. This year, after the loss to Andreeva, she said she remained motivated. The big question for 2027 is whether we will see a change in her on-court reactions.

However, next year gives Sabalenka another chance to turn things around. The Australian Open starts in January, and she has reached the final there in each of the last four years, winning in 2023 and 2024. How Sabalenka responds will also test her approach to accountability. She apologized to Gauff after Roland Garros in 2025 and for the Svitolina outburst this month, but she defended her behavior after the US Open final. The next few months will show whether the apologies come with real changes.