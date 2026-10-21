Elina Svitolina announced on Monday that her and Gaël Monfils have decided to divorce. The Ukrainian tennis player revealed the news on social media in a seemingly well-meant post, tagging her former partner.

The news has come as a shock to many, especially because Monfils has decided to retire ealier than expected.

Svitolina's Announcement

"Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me," Svitolina wrote on Instagram. "What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside. Last year, I told you I needed to step away from the court because I wasn’t in the right emotional space. Today, I want to open up a little more. What you didn’t see were the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling of slowly losing myself."

Svitolina stated in her post that she needed time away from the court, and that her parting with Monfils abides in a similar vein. Her decision to pause her tennis career is in conjunction with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to The Athletic. Monfils, who announced his retirement earlier this year, has decided to end his illustrious career effective immediately following the decision to part ways with Svitolina.

"Gaël saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you."

Monfils' Retirement

According to the sport’s drug-testing organization, Monfils has declared himself retired from tennis. The 40-year-old Frenchman was set to end his career in front of a home crowd at the Paris Masters starting October 31. However, due to persona reasons, Monfils opted to end his celelbratory last lap premeturely.

Calling It Quits After Five Years

"With time, I came to understand that I need to find my way back to myself and that I cannot do that within our marriage. It is the hardest truth I have ever had to face and the hardest thing I have ever had to tell the person I love. Gaël listened. He has respected what I need with a strength and grace I will never forget."

Svitolina only has sweet things to say about Monfils in her post. According to reports from L'EQUIPE, Monfils's retirement was confirmed by the ITIA. "He informed us; he is now considered retired and is no longer allowed to participate in tournaments," the association told the French outlet.

"Gaël has loved me through my greatest joys and my darkest moments, and I have loved him with all my heart. Together, we built a beautiful life, and we were given the most precious gift of all, our daughter, Skai."

Svitolina explicitly said in her post that neither she nor Monfils was to blame for their separation.