Aryna Sabalenka Reflects on 2024: "No Room for Disappointment"
The 2024 WTA Finals did not go as planned for World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The top seed lost her last match of the Group Stage to Elena Rybakina on Wednesday and got bounced out of the semifinals by Coco Gauff on Friday.
Despite finishing her season on a sour note with two consecutive losses, the 26-year-old is pleased with what she accomplished this year. Sabalenka finished with a record of 54-12 and four singles titles (including the Australian Open and US Open titles). Earlier this week, she clinched the 2024 WTA year-end World No. 1 ranking.
Perhaps most importantly, Sabalenka came back from a rare shoulder injury that caused her to miss Wimbledon and the Paris Summer Olympics. Once Sabalenka returned, she played the best tennis of her career.
So, after her loss to Gauff on Friday, Sabalenka offered a positive assessment of her 2024 season. The current face of women's tennis sat down at the podium in Riyadh with her hair still wet from the post-match shower to answer questions that required introspection.
"I believe I have accomplished a lot this season. There is no room for disappointment. I just have to be proud of myself. I won two Grand Slams, became the World No. 1. I finish the year World No. 1, as something I wanted last year and didn't succeed," said Sabalenka.
She continued, "So yeah, super excited for the next year and just want to push myself in those extra moments I had this season, and I didn't close matches; I had to close."
As for next year, Sabalenka is already thinking about what she must improve upon to defend her title at the 2025 Australian Open in January.
Sabalenka said, "I'm just going to keep working on my mentality, keeping working on my game, and make sure I'm fresh at the beginning of the season. Make sure that I'll bring my best tennis in Australia again."
While Sabalenka goes home for some much-needed rest and relaxation, Gauff will face Qinwen Zheng in the final match of the WTA Finals on Saturday, November 9.