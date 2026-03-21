Fonseca Explains Differences Between Alcaraz and Sinner

ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Joao Fonseca in front of a heavy Brazilian crowd on Friday night in the second round of the 2026 Miami Open: 6-4, 6-4.

Fonseca's first meeting against Alcaraz came less than two weeks after his maiden match against World No. 2 Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells. There is no denying the potential of the rising Brazilian star, but he will eventually have to get through Alcaraz and Sinner.

While other players might lament that fact, the 19-year-old has expressed excitement about the opportunity. Now, having played both of the top two players in the world in as many weeks, Fonseca is able to offer a fresh analysis of their playstyles.

"I think they helped me to understand... of course, it's different types of games," said Fonseca as he carefully approached the topic. "I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner. Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.

And, Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin. He can fire the ball. He has good movement. He goes to the net. He has everything. It's more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot your rhythm."

Fonseca transitioned to speaking about his match against Alcaraz, "Until the beginning I was not serving well. He was returning good the second serves. He got more used [to it] on court. This I felt a lot. In the beginning, he was a bit more pressure, same as me. But yeah, he got an early break in the beginning of the first set and the beginning of the second set.

Then he played his game with good shots, going to the net, and approaching. I think the Jannik's game helped me to enter the court with no fear. Trying to play my game. But I think I didn't get the opportunities that I had. And of course he played good. He's No. 1 in the world. I need to think about my mistakes and trying to improve."

Fonseca is currently the World No. 39 with a singles record of 5-5. Meanwhile, Alcaraz improves to 17-1 on the season. The Spanish superstar will face Sebastian Korda in the third round on Sunday evening.

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