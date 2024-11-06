Aryna Sabalenka Upset in WTA Finals by Elena Rybakina
There is not much left for Aryna Sabalenka to accomplish this season. Sabalenka has already clinched the WTA year-end No. 1 ranking to cap off her two Grand Slam titles.
However, every match is important to Sabalenka. She has already qualified for the WTA Semifinals but still let frustration show during today's Group Stage match against Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.
After a lengthy match, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in three sets: 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Despite being upset with her own performance, Sabalenka seemed overjoyed for her friend and competitor at the net after the match.
Rybakina has only played two matches since July and had not played in the two months leading up to the WTA Finals. Even though Rybakina will not advance in the tournament, she was the only player in the Purple Group to defeat Sabalenka.
After the match, Rybakina said, "It was a tough match. I'm really happy I managed to win. It's nice to finish the year with at least one win against the World No. 1. She has all the chances to win also. Good luck to her. I'm just happy. Thank you so much, guys, for the support."
Rybakina continued, "Every match I played here was a bit better. It's not easy after such a long break. Today, I served really well. From both sides, we made mistakes; sometimes, it was lucky for me. Overall I think it was a good one for me. I'm really enjoying the atmosphere. Thanks again for all the support."
Rybakina ends her season by handing the top-ranked player her first loss in over a month. That is a solid building block heading into the brief off-season. Sabalenka will prepare for knock-out round starting on Friday.
