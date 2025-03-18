Ben Shelton & Trinity Rodman "Hard Launch" Relationship on Instagram
We love to see athletes thriving in their personal lives, and today, sports fans get a double dose of good news. American tennis star Ben Shelton and American soccer icon Trinity Rodman have announced their relationship.
Shelton shared several pictures from his past week, including a mirror selfie of himself with Rodman embracing in an elevator. Shelton captioned the picture, "I been focused, but I'm steady climbin', I'm nowhere near my peak."
Rodman commented, "Shooters shoot I guess (Face with Hand Over Mouth emoji and Eyes emoji). Even better, all of Shelton's friends from the tennis world jumped into the comment section.
Frances Tiafoe wrote, "We gram now (three eyes emojis). Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens both joked about Shelton "hard launching" his relationship with the news coming out of nowhere.
However, tennis and soccer fans have speculated about a relationship between the two athletes after they sent subtle messages to each other with dueling TikTok posts earlier this month.
Rodman is a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States National Team.
Of course, her father is NBA legend Dennis Rodman. The two have an estranged relationship. The two had a public spat over their lack of a relationship earlier this year.
Shelton's dad, Bryan Shelton, is also a former professional tennis player. Bryan serves as Ben's coach on the ATP Tour.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek explained what happened with the Indian Wells ball kid and a change in her behavior.
Mirra Andreeva has won back-to-back Masters tournaments and her opponents should be scared.
Carlos Alcaraz admitted to being "nervous" and "worried" before facing Jack Draper.
Emma Raducanu has deactivated her Instagram account with over 2 million followers.
Coco Gauff after Indian Wells loss: "It's not as bad as it seems."