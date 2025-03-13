Emma Raducanu Deletes Instagram Account Before Miami Open
The Sunshine Double is always a highlight on the WTA and ATP Calendars. Throughout March, the world's top players compete in Indian Wells, California, and then Miami, Florida.
The glamorous Maters 1000 tournaments serve as prime opportunities for sponsorship deals. In-person events, photo shoots, and every other form of marketing campaign is used to capitalize on the moment.
Despite being ranked the World No. 55, Emma Raducanu is the sixth-highest-paid women's tennis player, thanks to her impressive portfolio of endorsement deals.
However, Raducanu deactivated her Instagram account (@emmaraducanu) on Thursday. The British tennis star had over 2 million followers on Instagram.
According to Neil McLeman of Express, Raducanu's camp insisted she had just "got her head down" and is practicing hard before the start of the Miami Open.
The British tennis star reached new levels of fame when she won the 2021 US Open. Since then, injuries and inconsistent play worsened by a revolving door of coaches have cooled off her career.
Even worse, Raducanu's fame and struggles came to a head with a scary situation involving a "fixated fan" in Dubai last month.
She returned to action at Indian Wells but lost to Moyuka Uchijima in the first round. After the early exit, Raducanu insisted that what happened in Dubai was not on her mind during the match.
The draw for the 2025 Miami Open has not yet been announced. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
