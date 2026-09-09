Ben Shelton Upsets Carlos Alcaraz in Latest-Ever US Open Finish

At 11:04 p.m. EST on Tuesday, September 8th, ATP No. 9 Ben Shelton faced last year’s US Champion Carlos Alcaraz in a US Open quarterfinals match. The resulting showdown went for five thrilling sets and lasted four hours and 28 minutes before the young American player made a final push to victory.

A Thrilling Five-Set Match

The match between Shelton and Alcaraz was scorching from the beginning, especially thanks to their equally powerful serves. They both boasted strong first serve percentages (66% and 64%) and delivered a combined total of 10 aces throughout all five sets.

Alcaraz narrowly took the first set, forcing it to a tiebreak game that he won 7-5. Shelton then had a major comeback, winning the next two sets 6-1 and then 6-3. The Spaniard took home the fourth set 6-1 but not without looking visibly beaten and even vomiting into a towel on the sidelines.

The fifth and final set showed both players at their very best, and whoever was serving tended to control each game. Eventually, Shelton broke Alcaraz’s serve just a bit more often, and it went to another tiebreaker game. Every point was even until 6-6, but then the American player forged ahead and finished the match 10-7 with a powerhouse ace.

Breaking a Late-Night Record

The five-set quarterfinal showdown ended at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday morning, breaking the previous record for the latest US Open match finish by over 40 minutes. It was previously held by a 2022 quarterfinal match between Alcaraz and rival Jannik Sinner. Their competition ended at 2:50 a.m. with Alcaraz’s victory in the fifth set (6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3), leading him closer to his first US Open title later that week.

The match between Shelton and Alcaraz ran so late that the official US Open account posted a humorous fake doctor’s note template just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. It excuses any fan who stayed up watching the entirety of the Shelton-Alcaraz match.

Dear ______,



Please excuse ______ from work on Wednesday, 9/9/2026.



We understand how important showing up is, but sometimes you have to make time for things you're passionate about. Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton put on an absolute stellar performance during their US Open… — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

Ben Rothenberg, a sports journalist and podcaster, was not as amused by the late night finish and said the Grand Slam tournament needs to fix their scheduling. He even posted on X, saying, “It is absurd that I am finishing my reports on yesterday’s U.S. Open action at 6:40 a.m, which is only three hours after it finished and less than five hours until the next day’s play starts.”

Shelton’s Reaction

Shelton was elated after his late-night victory: “It’s incredible. I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world, I say that this is the greatest stadium in the world. I’m just hoping that my best friend and my sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours.”

“I’m tired,” Shelton added when asked about his competitor. “It was a war. Carlos is one of the greatest champions of our sport. It was the most enjoyable match I've had in my career, for sure."

Alcaraz’s Reaction

Alcaraz was surprisingly positive in his own post-match interview and focused on how good it was to be back in near-top shape after over four months away from competition. He said, “I leave the court with a smile. I am proud of myself, how I fought.”

In Spanish, Alcaraz also talked about how impressive Shelton’s playing was, adding, “Shelton played a very complete, very mature match. He knew exactly what to do at every moment. And, physically, he’s a beast. It seemed like he had no weaknesses whatsoever.”

An All-American Semifinal

Shelton’s quarterfinals win means that the US Open will have only its third All-American semifinal this century. The most recent was when Taylor Fritz faced and defeated Frances Tiafoe in 2024, and the time before that was when Andre Agassi took down Robby Ginepri at the 2005 tournament.

Shelton will find a tough opponent in Frances Tiafoe, who is having a stellar end to his 2026 season. He was the runner-up at the Cincinnati Open last month against Arthur Fils, and he just showed remarkable endurance in the round of 16 by overcoming fellow American Alex Michelsen in his own five-set thriller.

Whoever wins the all-American semifinal could be the first man to win a home US Open singles title in 23 years.