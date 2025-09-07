Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Jannik Sinner to Win 2025 US Open
Another epic chapter of the generational-defining rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is in the books. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the 2025 US Open final to clinch his sixth career Grand Slam title: 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Alcaraz was dominant throughout the entire tournament, only dropping one set. Coming into today's match, Sinner only dropped two sets but was not in the rare state that Alcaraz seemed to enjoy during his time in New York.
Alcaraz was phenomenal in his service games. The Spanish superstar tallied ten aces and zero double faults. He won points on 83% and 57% of his first and second serves, respectively. Conversely, Sinner hit just two aces and double-faulted four times. The Italian superstar won points on 69% and 52% of his serves.
Additional signs of the lopsided match were Sinner going 1/1 in break points, while Alcaraz was 5/11 in break point opportunities. Sinner was able to steal one game in the third set to avoid an embarrassing bagel in a Major final.
A disappointed Sinner handled the loss with class, congratulating Alcaraz and thanking everyone in his camp. He concluded his remarks on a somber note, "I tried my best today. I couldn't do more."
Alcaraz reciprocated the respect to Sinner, acknowledging how well he plays in every tournament and joking, "Great level every tournament you’re playing. I'm seeing you more than my family."
Alcaraz improves to an unbelievable 60-6 with seven titles (including two Grand Slams) on the season. Sinner falls to 36-4 with two titles (one Grand Slam). Alcaraz now owns the head-to-head record at 10-5.
The final Grand Slam of the ATP calendar is in the books, but the season moves forward as the men make a final push for the ATP Finals in Turin.
