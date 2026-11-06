Ben Shelton's Hiring of Juan Carlos Ferrero Sets Up a New Rivalry With Carlos Alcaraz

On November 2nd, Juan Carlos Ferrero took to social media to announce he would be on the professional tennis circuit once more, this time joining Ben Shelton’s coaching staff alongside the 24-year-old player’s father. The news has sparked controversy with some tennis fans, and the union may mean a renewed rivalry since Alcaraz and Shelton had their epic US Open showdown.

Juan Carlos Ferrero Joins Shelton’s Team

Ferrero announced his addition to Shelton’s team with an Instagram post, whose caption read, “Very excited to confirm that I’ll be returning to the ATP Tour in 2027 alongside Ben Shelton and his current team! … Excited for what’s ahead! ¡Vamos!”

"Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character," Ferrero said in the post’s second slide. "I'm very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter. I’m really looking forward to contributing my experience and working with everyone to achieve ambitious goals.”

Shelton shared the post on his Instagram Stories, adding, “Huge addition to my team for this upcoming season … Excited to get started and put in the work this offseason.” The American player also responded in the post’s comments section with a raised fist emoji.

Ferrero’s Departure from Alcaraz’s Team

Ferrero has been absent from the ATP Tour since he left Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz’s team in late December 2025. The coach and former No. 1 player was also the first to break that news, posting on his Instagram that he had parted ways with Alcaraz after a long and successful partnership.

During their six years working together, Alcaraz won two French Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, two US Open titles, and eight Masters 1000 titles. Ferrero referenced this in his departure post, saying that they “had an incredible team despite the difficulties.”

In a Marca interview shortly after this announcement, Ferrero focused more on how hurt he was and how unamicable the split may have been. He said that he was suffering in the wake of his departure, adding that he “gave everything. I poured my soul into this project … It’s possible that some of those issues could have been resolved if we had sat down to talk, but in the end we didn’t, and we decided not to continue.”

Alcaraz was asked after his Vienna Open final victory whether he had heard rumors of Ferrero joining Shelton’s team. He said that he would wait to hear official confirmation but then added, “If it is true, I think it's gonna be a great addition to Ben Shelton's team, and I think Juanki is gonna, is gonna do great. And it's gonna help him a lot to increase his level even more. So, I will be aware of him.”

A Renewed Shelton-Alcaraz Rivalry

Fans and commentators alike have begun loudly wondering whether Ferrero’s addition will mean a renewed rivalry between Shelton and Alcaraz. The two young stars have a 1-3 head-to-head record in the Spanish player’s favor, but things may be heating up thanks to Shelton’s rising power and Alcaraz’s slow road to recovery.

One of the most exciting upsets of the 2026 US Open occurred when Shelton defeated Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal battle. After four months away from competition, the Spanish player looked primed to defend his title. He was still not back up to top form, though, and Shelton ultimately took the win after four hours and 28 minutes of grueling play.

On the Tennis Channel podcast The Big T, professional coach Brad Gilbert predicted that Alcaraz will respond to the Ferrero news with his own coaching change. He floated David Ferrer as a possible addition and predicted that several ATP and WTA players may follow in Shelton’s footsteps. That all remains speculation, but Ferrero and Shelton seem more than ready to make a mark on the court now that they've clearly made a splash in the tennis news cycle.