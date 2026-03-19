Can Jannik Sinner Complete Sunshine Double at Miami Open?

One year ago, Jannik Sinner wasn't part of the conversation in Miami. This year, he might be the center of it.

The 24-year-old Italian arrives at the Miami Open fresh off his Indian Wells title, finding himself in the position to win one of tennis’ rarest feats: the Sunshine Double.

Only seven men have managed to secure titles in both Indian Wells and Miami in a single season. Sinner is bidding to become the eighth and the first to do so since the great Roger Federer in 2017. Despite the excitement to see the feat replicated nearly ten years later, Sinner's mind is focused elsewhere.

Jannik Sinner speaks during his media availability at the 2026 Miami Open. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Let's see how it turns out," Sinner said in Miami during a pre-tournament press conference. "Obviously, it's been a great tournament [in Indian Wells], and now we try to get some practice sessions in. I'm happy to be here. It's a very important tournament, and we'll see how it goes."

The World No. 2 is in prime position to add a second Miami Open title to his collection after completing the full set of hard-court 'Big Titles,' having won all hard-court ATP Masters 1000 and Grand Slam events with his win at Indian Wells.

However, winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back has always been difficult. In today's game, it may be harder than ever.

Jannik Sinner won the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The physical demands are relentless. Long rallies, heavy schedules, and minimal recovery time between two Masters 1000 events stack up on a player's psyche. Add in the dramatic shift in conditions, and the challenge becomes even more complex.

"For me, the most important is to prepare myself in the best possible way, and then we'll see what turns out," Sinner said. "Of course, I try to, as always, give 100%. That's the only thing I can control, and the rest I cannot control. I try to adapt, so they're all very tough challenges in front of me."

Indian Wells rewards patience and control in dry, slower air. Miami, by contrast, is defined by humidity, heavier conditions, and unpredictable weather interruptions.

Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's definitely different," Sinner said. "It's the opposite, no? But it was very hot [in Indian Wells] yesterday. When we arrived, it was cold for Miami, but we all know it can change."

If Indian Wells was about execution, Miami will be about adaptation. Early practice sessions have already been affected by moisture and weather concerns, with all play cancelled on the first day of the tournament on Wednesday due to continuous rainfall.

The disruptions are, unfortunately, common in Miami. Sinner spent some time on the courts, although it was more so to get a feel of the playing conditions in the tournament rather than to hit.

Jannik Sinner practices in Miami on March 16, 2026. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"Yesterday, we didn't move," Sinner said. "You know, I was just feeling the ball, so it felt fine. No issues. I don't know how it turns out. We all hope for the best possible result, and then we'll see."

Sinner was unable to defend his title in Miami last season due to a three-month ban following a positive doping test via accidental contamination of a banned anabolic steroid. As a result, the Italian has no points to defend, leaving him in a favorable position to make his way through the draw with little to no stress.

The second seed will be looking to rely on a combination of power and refined strokes to power through his first few matches, building on his aggressive offensive play to prepare for heavy hitters later in the draw. Nowhere is that style of play more evident than on his serve.

Jannik Sinner practices in Miami on March 16, 2026. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"I don't use a lot of strength," Sinner said of his serve. "I'm not the guy who serves the fastest, but we work a lot on precision and being as accurate as possible...we try to find the best possible motion for me, starting off quite relaxed and going into a quite dynamic motion. That for me was important."

That balance between controlled aggression and efficiency has helped him maintain a high level deep into tournaments. It's also a key reason he's been one of the most consistent performers on hard courts over the past two seasons.

The challenge in Miami will be whether or not the 2024 champion can translate that efficiency into a stop-start environment where momentum is rarely linear.

"I'm someone who likes to switch off mentally when it starts to rain," Sinner said. "But at the same time, if it's only half an hour, it changes a lot...and then, whenever it starts, [I'm] mentally trying to be ready."