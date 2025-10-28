Carlos Alcaraz After Paris Masters Upset: "I Don't Know What Happened"
ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz had almost a full month off between the Japan Open and the Rolex Paris Masters. Despite entering the final Masters 1000 of the year feeling good, Alcaraz suffered an early upset.
As we wrote this past weekend, Alcaraz faced a tough draw. Today's match against Cameron Norrie proved that. Norrie upset Alcaraz in the second round: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
If the result of the match is confusing fans, they are not alone. Alcaraz was at a loss for words after losing his first match of the prestigious indoor hard court tournament.
"I came here really well. I came here with a lot of energy. I came here thinking that I could do good results because I have been playing really good tennis," said Alcaraz. "This is the best year for me in terms of playing at the end of the year. So I've been talking with some other players, with my team, that I feel great.
Other years, I felt exhausted, I felt tired, I felt mentally, physically. But this year I feel good. I skipped Shanghai. I have been at home [for some] days so I could enjoy myself there and relax, help the battery, so I don't know what happened here. It is a tournament that is really difficult for me to play well, but I will figure it out, and I will end up playing great tennis here, for sure."
Alcaraz described himself as feeling amazing and having a lot of great practices in Paris leading up to the tournament. "I had all the ideas clear, all the goals clear. But today, even in the first set, that I won, I just felt like I could do much more than what I did.
I tried in the second set just to be better, but it was totally the opposite. I just felt even worse. I think I have to give credit to Cam, because I think he didn't let me stay or come back into the match."
Alcaraz praised Norrie, "I think Norrie played really great tennis today as well, a solid match." He later added, "I have to give credit to Cam, as well, because I think he didn't let me stay or come back to the match."
Alcaraz will have just under two weeks until the start of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. "I will try to prepare myself as best as I can, coming to Turin, coming to Davis Cup, really important tournaments that I have ahead right now," said Alcaraz.
"Right now, I just want to be back home, and let's see what I'm going to do. But of course I'm going to practice and prepare myself, and obviously I will try not to let this happen again," Alcaraz concluded.
Alcaraz falls to 67-8 with eight singles titles this year. Norrie improves to 30-24 and will face the winner of Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot in the third round.
The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters runs through November 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.