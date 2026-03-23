Carlos Alcaraz Opens Up on Shocking Miami Open Loss

Sebastian Korda may have just had the best match of his life. Defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling three-set match at the Miami Open. While fan-favorite Carlitos will be packing his bags for what's to come, the American, Sebi, will be pondering just how far his elevated game will take him in this tournament.

"Well, I think it was a it was a tough match, obviously." Alcaraz said in the post-match press conference.

"I think Sebi [Sebastian] was incredible today. Played such a great game. A lot of tight moments that I just didn't make the most of it. And, I think he was better on that [those] points on that moment, and it was that I would say that was the key of the match. So just congrats to him and I think he deserve it."

When asked what's next for the seven-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz stated that he will most likely go home to rest and regroup ahead of the clay season, which, according to the Spaniard, is just "around the corner."

Korda had an opportunity to serve out the match in the second set. However, in Carlos' fashion, the Spaniard rallied to even the score and take the match into a deciding third set. Korda found himself in a similar position, a breakup and a chance to serve for the match. This time, the American dispatched Alcaraz with the confidence of his recent form.

"I was as aggressive as possible, " World No. 36 Korda said in his on-court interview following his victory. "I served great throughout the whole match, and that's kind of what you have to do to beat a player like him [Alcaraz]. He's unbelievable in every aspect of his game."

Alcaraz's shock defeat against Korda opens the door for Jannik Sinner to get even closer to stealing that elusive World No. 1 spot. That said, Alcaraz is hopeful of what is to come.

"I think I just played a good match, I would say. Some moments that he just played great, and I didn't play a good point on a lot of 30-30 points, 40-40, advantage… that I just didn't make it. We have to see the other side of the net. I think those points Sebi played such great points. Such a great level. I talked with my team a little bit.

We saw in our game what I did great and what I did good… what I was practicing. I think I just did it really well, you know, in a couple of things that in the previous tournaments I didn't feel comfortable. I think in this tournament I started to feel better and better. The process has been good, besides the loss today, but I think I'm still in the right way."

Korda will face Martin Landaluce, who is also having a standout performance in the tournament, in the next round. A chance for the American to reach the quarterfinals of this event for just the third time in his career.

The Miami Open presented by Itau runs through March 29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.