Jannik Sinner Talks Joao Fonseca and Chasing Carlos Alcaraz

On Friday night, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Joao Fonseca in their first-ever meeting at the Miami Open. The match came less than two weeks after Fonseca's maiden match against Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells.

Following his loss in Miami, Fonseca offered insightful analysis of Alcaraz and Sinner's differing playstyles. Alcaraz had more of "arsenal," and Sinner was "perfect," according to Fonseca.

Following Sinner's victory over Damir Džumhur — where he tied another Novak Djokovic record — the Italian superstar responded to Fonseca's analysis and described his pursuit of the ATP World No. 1 ranking.

Jannik 🤝 Kimi



We're obsessed with this Italian duo 🥹 🇮🇹 #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/s2IhHDSIVI — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 21, 2026

At the 3:03 mark of his interview on the Tennis Channel, Steve Weissman asked Sinner if he heard what Fonseca said. Sinner replied, "Yeah, he's right..." and Weissman interjected, "He said, perfect." With perfect comedic timing, Sinner said: "Yeah, I think it's the perfect view."

"Coming from a player who has played against me the week before and Carlos here, it's the perfect explanation. He's an incredible talent. I wish him all of the best. He is playing an incredible high level of talent. I believe he is going to make huge steps forward. He has a very, very good team behind him. Also, a very good family, it seems like. I wish him all the best. I'm a very big fan of him."

Jannik Sinner on if getting back to #1 is a major objective right now



"I know the situation I'm in, 0 points to defend. Whatever comes in is positive even if you lose.. The process is more important for me, being a good tennis player"



(h/t @sinnarchive)

pic.twitter.com/GH6qHhs7IT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 21, 2026

"For me, obviously, I'm not thinking anymore, backwards. Whatever happened happened, and I'm here. I've had great success last week. Coming here with a smile on my face and trying to produce some good tennis. Then we'll see how things go.

Obviously, I know the situation I'm in, regarding of points to defend, I have zero. Whatever comes in is positive, even if I lose the next round, nothing happens. So, that's good for me. But I try to go day by day, for me, as I said before, the process is more important for me, being a good tennis player. I know the things I need to work on."

Sinner concluded by reiterating he was aware of ATP Rankings points situation and, "Now until Rome, whatever comes is positive." Of course, Sinner missed all of last spring while serving a ban. He returned in time for the Rome Masters last May.

Up and running 🔥@janniksin stretches his Masters 1000 winning streak to 12 with a 6-3 6-3 win over Dzumhur. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/xiPkPNghCY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 21, 2026

Sinner is 14-2 this season, and will face Corentin Moutet in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 22.

The Miami Open presented by Itau runs through March 29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.