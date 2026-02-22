Carlos Alcaraz Played the Best Match of His Life Against Arthur Fils
Carlos Alcaraz easily defeated Arthur Fils in the Qatar Open final: 6-2, 6-1. It took Alcaraz just 50 minutes to extend his unbeaten streak and pick up his second title of the year at the Qatar Open.
While Fils has a lot to hang his hat on after an incredible return from injury in Doha, there was nothing he could do when Alcaraz played at such a high level.
It was not just a high level, it was a career-high level. According to Tennis TV, Alcaraz had a performance rating of 9.68 against Fils in the Doha final. That is the highest of Alcaraz's career since data was recorded in 2024.
Alcaraz tallied five aces with zero double faults. He landed 82% of his first serves, scoring points on 89% and 80% of his first two serves, respectively. Alcaraz was 5/7 on break points and never came close to getting broken.
Furthermore, Alcaraz outscored Fils 52-24 in total points, 28 of which came in service games. He won 12 games, only dropping three. Simply put, it was complete domination, and there was nothing the surging Fils could do to stop him.
Instead of thumping his chest during the on-court victory speech, Alcaraz praised Fils for his comeback. "It is a pleasure to share the court with you, man, truly," Alcaraz said.
"More than making the results and everything, it makes me really happy to see you on the court once again. I know you've struggled physically, struggled with injury, and I've been through that. To start again and play such great tennis and making finals, it makes me really happy to share the court, share the locker, share the tournament with you."
With today's victory, Alcaraz has won titles in 14 different countries. When asked if he had unfinished business this week in Doha, Alcaraz admitted there were some feelings lingering from last year.
"A little bit," Alcaraz said. "You know, I just remember the feeling that I had last year leaving the quarterfinals. So, I came this year hungry for more, angry for go farther in in this tournament."
Alcaraz will remain as the ATP world No. 1 as he improves to 12-0 with two singles titles on the year. His next tournament will likely be the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open to complete the Sunshine Swing in March.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr