Carlos Alcaraz Played the Best Match of His Life Against Arthur Fils

Carlos Alcaraz easily defeated Arthur Fils in the Qatar Open final: 6-2, 6-1. It took Alcaraz just 50 minutes to extend his unbeaten streak and pick up his second title of the year at the Qatar Open.

While Fils has a lot to hang his hat on after an incredible return from injury in Doha, there was nothing he could do when Alcaraz played at such a high level.

It was not just a high level, it was a career-high level. According to Tennis TV, Alcaraz had a performance rating of 9.68 against Fils in the Doha final. That is the highest of Alcaraz's career since data was recorded in 2024.

Alcaraz tallied five aces with zero double faults. He landed 82% of his first serves, scoring points on 89% and 80% of his first two serves, respectively. Alcaraz was 5/7 on break points and never came close to getting broken.

Furthermore, Alcaraz outscored Fils 52-24 in total points, 28 of which came in service games. He won 12 games, only dropping three. Simply put, it was complete domination, and there was nothing the surging Fils could do to stop him.

Instead of thumping his chest during the on-court victory speech, Alcaraz praised Fils for his comeback. "It is a pleasure to share the court with you, man, truly," Alcaraz said.

"More than making the results and everything, it makes me really happy to see you on the court once again. I know you've struggled physically, struggled with injury, and I've been through that. To start again and play such great tennis and making finals, it makes me really happy to share the court, share the locker, share the tournament with you."

OUT OF THIS WORLD! 😳🌍



Carlos Alcaraz finishes with a flourish to capture his crown in Doha 👑@carlosalcaraz #QatarExxonMobilOpen pic.twitter.com/F8E5r5N9zc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 21, 2026

With today's victory, Alcaraz has won titles in 14 different countries. When asked if he had unfinished business this week in Doha, Alcaraz admitted there were some feelings lingering from last year.

"A little bit," Alcaraz said. "You know, I just remember the feeling that I had last year leaving the quarterfinals. So, I came this year hungry for more, angry for go farther in in this tournament."

A champions mindset 👑



Carlos Alcaraz talks about overcoming changes to his team and success in 2026 👇 #QatarExxonMobilOpen pic.twitter.com/IyJKWHOosL — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) February 21, 2026

Alcaraz will remain as the ATP world No. 1 as he improves to 12-0 with two singles titles on the year. His next tournament will likely be the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open to complete the Sunshine Swing in March.

The One. The Only. Carlos Alcaraz.



He clinches the title in Doha in with a CRAZY winner 🤯



50 minutes. 😱



10/10 performance.#QatarExxonMobilOpen pic.twitter.com/kOpQ45urkB — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) February 21, 2026

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.