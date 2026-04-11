Carlos Alcaraz Ready for "Dream" Final Against Jannik Sinner at Monte Carlo

As the sole members of the "New Two" generation, only Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner can relate to each other. They have joked in the past that they see one another more often than their own families. However, that hasn't been the case in 2026.

The top two men's players in the world have not yet faced off this year — except for an exhibition match in Seoul in January — but are eager to do battle once again. Even their messaging sounds similar.

"I'm very happy to face [Alcaraz] before Paris."@janniksin joined our desk after reaching the Monte Carlo final to talk Sincaraz, daily routines, and more 🗣️ #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/019GWKsujb — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 11, 2026

Earlier today, Sinner soundly defeated Alexander Zverev to continue his seemingly unstoppable momentum in ATP 1000 Masters events.

Sinner said, "I'm looking forward to it. These are matches I practice for, why I wake up." The Italian superstar wants at least one match against his Spanish counterpart on clay before Roland Garros.

Shortly after Sinner's victory, Alcaraz took care of business against the unseeded Valentin Vacherot. Alcaraz defeated Vacherot in a competitive two-set match: 6-4, 6-4.

First Sincaraz of 2026 😍

World No.1 + Monte-Carlo Title on the line 🥵@carlosalcaraz is looking forward to a “special” showpiece match on Sunday #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/JP2pEmx3jH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 11, 2026

During his on-court interview after the match, Alcaraz was asked, "Sinner and Alcaraz for the Monte Carlo Silverware, and with the added spice of the World No. 1 ranking on the line. It doesn't get much better, does it?"

"Yeah, I think so," said Alcaraz. "I think this is the dream spot for everyone. I'd say, you know, I'm fighting for my second Monte Carlo title. I think he's fighting for his first one. It's going to be a really special one. As you said, you know, the No. 1 is on the line. So I would say that makes tomorrow even more special."

Alcaraz added, "But for me, I'm just really happy to win this really difficult match against Valentine. I think he's playing great tennis with a lot of confidence right now, playing in his hometown. I think it was really tough to deal with, but for me, really, really excited about my first meeting against Jannik (Sinner) in 2026. First final. Let's see how it's going to be tomorrow. But I'm really excited about it."

Entering tomorrow's final, Alcaraz holds a 10-6 lead over Sinner in head-to-head matches. They have played each other four times on clay, with Alcaraz holding a 3-1 advantage.

The reigning No. 1 and Monte-Carlo Masters champion should enter the match as the slight favorite. But then again, records and expectations can be thrown out the window whenever these two young legends meet.

The Monte-Carlo Masters concludes on Sunday, April 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.