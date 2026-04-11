Jannik Sinner "Looking Forward" to Carlos Alcaraz Final at Monte Carlo

On Saturday afternoon, the second-seeded Jannik Sinner soundly defeated the third-seeded Alexander Zverev in the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals. Sinner rolled over Zverev in straight sets: 6-1, 6-4.

The match lasted just 1 hour and 22 minutes, further underscoring Sinner's dominance over Zverev. After today's victory, Sinner is 8-0 in head-to-head matches against Zverev, and 17-2 in sets. However, Zverev is far from the only player to struggle against Sinner.

The Italian superstar has now won 21 consecutive matches in ATP Masters 1000 events. He has also won 42 of his last 43 sets in Masters events. Even better, Sinner is the first men's player to reach the final of Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo in the same season since Novak Djokovic in 2015 (just the fourth overall).

Sinner's Dominance at ATP Masters 1000 Events

"You know, we came here trying to give myself some feedback, and now finding myself in the final means a lot to me, obviously," Sinner said of his mindset entering the tournament during his on-court interview.

Sinner also explained today's success against Zverev, "Every match, every day is different, so I'm very happy about today's performance. I felt really, really solid from the beginning. When you break up straight away, it changes the dynamic of the match, so very happy and um yeah, now let's see what's coming in the final."

Of course, now the entire sport is gearing up for yet another epic battle between Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. But first, Alcaraz must beat the surging Valentin Vacherot. Sinner was also asked about the possibility of another match against Alcaraz, and he sounded very eager to get at least one meeting on clay before the French Open.

Sinner Looks Ahead to Alcaraz

Sinner made sure to praise Vacherot before speaking on a potential showdown against Alcaraz, "So, assuming he (Alcaraz) wins, I'm looking forward to it. These are matches I practice for, why I wake up. And it's great to have at least one match before Roland Garros against him, so that's for sure a big test for me, but looking at the same time, I have nothing to lose."

Sinner added, "Coming here, making final means a lot to me, so I, of course, try to push as much as I can tomorrow in the last day, but now it's most important to rest. It was a good performance from my side, so yeah, and tomorrow it's going to be a tough one."

The Monte-Carlo Masters concludes on Sunday, April 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.