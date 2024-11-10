Carlos Alcaraz Reveals the Next Tattoo He Wants
Carlos Alcaraz has his work cut out for himself this month. This week, the World No. 3 will compete against the top men's players at the ATP Finals. Later this month, Alcaraz will represent Spain at the Davis Cup.
While Alcaraz always remains focused on the task at hand, he does have goals for early 2025 - and this one involves a tattoo.
In a recent interview with Joan Solsona of MARCA, Alcaraz was asked about completing the Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open.
Alcaraz answered, "I have it in mind, I have in mind to tattoo the kangaroo. I'm going to try to make a good vacation first. For me it is super important to be able to disconnect from tennis."
Alcaraz continued, "And to return fresh to the preseason so that it is brilliant, brutal, to arrive in Australia in the best possible way both tennis, physical and mental. The goal is to complete the 'Grand Slam' in Melbourne."
Alcaraz has won four Grand Slams. His first title came at the 2022 US Open, then Wimbledon in 2023, the French Open in 2024, and Wimbledon again in 2024. Alcaraz has celebrated each Grand Slam title with a new tattoo to mark the occasion.
Alcaraz is only 21 years old, so he needs to keep the tattoos. There is a strong likelihood that the superstar will win many more Grand Slams and run out of space on his body. But then again, that is a pleasant problem to most tennis players wish they had to solve.
Earlier this year, Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Oddly enough, Alcaraz has never reached the semifinals in Melbourne. Hopefully, Alcaraz eventually gets the kangaroo tattoo he wants so badly.
