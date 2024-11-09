Carlos Alcaraz Grades His 2024 Season Before ATP Finals
The ATP season is a marathon that puts the travel schedules of other sports to shame. Throughout the course of 11 months, every player will have ups and downs.
The most elite players, like ATP World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, are not immune to disappointing moments. However, Alcaraz has enjoyed far more success than failures in the 18 tournaments he has played so far.
Alcaraz has a record of 52-11 with four singles titles. Earlier this summer, he made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
Alcaraz is currently preparing for the ATP Finals, which begin tomorrow in Turin, Italy. As part of the festivities, each player participates in Media Day, where they are asked a range of questions that require plenty of introspection.
The media outlet Tennis TV asked Alcaraz to grade his 2024 season, and the rising star offered a tough yet fair assessment of his year. "It is impossible to rate it a ten out of ten because you can always be better," said Alcaraz.
He continued, "But it was a really amazing year for me. I could put an 8.5 or 9 out of 10. Around those numbers. Which, you know, could be better with the [Olympics] gold medal and some other tournaments, but 8.5/9 I would put for this year."
One of the main players who has stood in the way of Alcaraz and the World No. 1 ranking has been Jannik Sinner. Despite defeating Sinner three times this year, Alcaraz is solidly behind his rival in the most recent ATP Rankings.
The three-seed Alcaraz faces six-seed Casper Ruud in the first round of the ATP Finals at 8:00 a.m. EST on Monday, November 11. It is not too late for Alcaraz to improve his grade with a strong showing in arguably the most important ATP Tournament of the year.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.