Carlos Alcaraz Sounds Off on Grand Slam Best-of-Five Format

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Japan Open on Tuesday, Alcaraz was asked directly whether the four majors should move away from best-of-five sets. The question stemmed from recent comments by Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo about possibly scaling back the format, which have drawn mixed reactions. Here’s what Alcaraz had to say, and what he suggested changing instead.

Alcaraz’s Comments in Japan

Alcaraz didn't hesitate when asked about his opinion on changing the format at Grand Slams, saying, “If we take away that and play the best-of-three, I think we’re killing the legacy of the Grand Slams.”

He continued, “We have been playing best-of-five matches at the Grand Slams since the very beginning, and I think that is what makes those tournaments different and special. So I wouldn’t touch anything from that, and for me it’s okay to play the best of five.”

His Proposed Solution

Carlos Alcaraz didn’t just reject the idea of shortening Grand Slams from five to three sets; he shifted the focus to the length of the ATP schedule instead. When asked what he would change, Alcaraz stated, “I would say the calendar. I’ve always said that it has to change.” He added that his preferred fix is “playing a little bit less, and not having that amount of tournaments in a row.”

Alcaraz has been openly critical of the grueling ATP calendar this season, making comments during his US Open run earlier this year. He called the ATP’s mandatory schedule "impossible," and warned that players were getting injured and tired under the current structure. For Alcaraz, the fix isn’t shorter matches; it’s fewer matches across the calendar year, and that perspective is gaining traction every day.

Other Players With the Same View

A few other players have chimed in on the issue, sharing a similar view to Alcaraz’s when it comes to shortening Grand Slams. Frances Tiafoe made a similar remark at this year’s US Open, saying, “I feel like your Slam doesn’t mean as much personally if you get it done in two out of three format,” following his five-set comeback win over Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the debate, Novak Djokovic has mentioned how physically demanding best-of-five Grand Slams have become for him at 38. After his US Open semifinal loss, he admitted that it will be difficult to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in the best-of-five format, saying, “I think I have a better chance [in] best of three, but best of five, it’s tough.” Regardless, Djokovic didn’t go as far as suggesting any changes, adding, “I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev has also been vocal about his issues with the ATP calendar this season. After an early exit at the Canadian Open this year, Zverev criticized the ATP’s expanded two-week Masters 1000 format, arguing that it should return to a single week.

“That’s how these tournaments work today. It’s a problem, especially if there's a Grand Slam afterward… If you’re an elite player, you end up spending seven weeks in North America, and that’s a huge amount of time,” Zverev said.

Defending His Title in Tokyo

Alcaraz’s comments come as he begins his title defense at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open, following a season where he missed more than four months with a wrist injury. He’ll be opening his tournament against American Alex Michelsen, a player he’s never faced on tour before.

Alcaraz is hoping for a deeper run in Tokyo than in his recent return at the US Open, and he needs a strong showing to remain comfortably in control of his world No. 3 ranking heading into the final stretch of the season.