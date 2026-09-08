Tennis Australia Considers Ending Best-of-Five Format at Grand Slams

Andrew Abdo, the chief executive of the organizing body that runs the Australian Open, suggested recently that Grand Slam tournaments should perhaps cut down on the use of the best-of-five set format in men’s singles tennis. The decision, if enacted, would have a profound impact on the growing and changing sport.

Removing the Best-of-Five Format

On Tuesday, September 8th, Abdo spoke at the SportNXT business summit in Melbourne. In his speech, he suggested that tennis should explore shorter formats and perhaps implement other changes to its current scoring system. He argued that a major shift could help the 150-year-old sport better compete with other sports for contemporary audiences.

Specifically, Abdo said, “Maybe in the future slams at the different rounds or at different lengths of duration, maybe we’re not playing best of 5 all the way through, maybe the point scoring system changes.”

Despite these grand statements, he added that any changes to scoring in tennis should “engage and entertain audiences without losing the fabric, and what really makes the sport special.”

He also said, “If you want to maximize your commercial outcome, we’re in the entertainment game, right? Sport is entertainment, and clearly there’s unbelievable athleticism involved with the sport at that level, but the rules and the format and the product has to evolve.”

Rise of Injuries in Men’s Tennis

As the injuries continue to affect yet another men’s tennis season, the reduction in best-of-five matches may be welcomed. According to data published by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), arm injuries in the first quarter of 2026 have increased 116% compared to the same period last year. Upper-body injuries were up 42% as well in that same study.

Many players argue that it is the length of the season, rather than the match, which is the problem tennis organizers should be addressing. In a post-match interview, Carlos Alcaraz said, “It’s impossible to play every tournament … we’ve been out playing [for] 40 weeks if we [have] to play every mandatory tournament that the ATP requires us to play.”

Alcaraz also said that he will be taking new scheduled breaks from competition going forward, adding “We’re seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired, and if they don’t do anything about it, we’re going to see it even more in the future.”

Best-of-Three Format Benefits Older Players

The reduction or even elimination of the best-of-five format could keep older players stay competitive for much longer. 39-year-old Novak Djokovic is the first person many fans and critics will think of when discussing such changes. Last week, the legendary player suffered his earliest Grand Slam defeat in 20 years after losing to Mariano Navone in five sets (6-7, 7-5, 6-2, 2-6, 1-6).

After the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic actually spoke about reducing the best-of-five format, saying “The only thing that I'm maybe thinking it could be good to consider is the opening rounds that could go best-of-three, then you move into the hybrid of best-of-fives from the fourth rounds or quarters. I don't know. That's just me, my thinking."

The Grand Slam format has not shifted since. Still, Djokovic’s concern shows that Abdo’s statements join an ongoing conversation about the unique length of men’s singles matches and the endurance it takes for certain players to keep up.

Best-of-Five Format in Women’s Singles

Craig Tiley, the head of Tennis Australia before Abdo, suggested earlier this year that the best-of-five format should be introduced to Grand Slam women’s singles events. He specifically called for it to be implemented first at the Australian Open from the quarterfinals onwards.

“All the research shows interest grows as the match goes on,” Tiley said. “As a sport, we need to evolve … “There are going to be people who say this is ridiculous and others who say it is a good idea. The idea is to have a discussion.”

Both Tiley’s and his successor’s comments are far more exploratory than final, but changes to the sport seem inevitable. Even though he only took on his position in August, Abdo has already stated that he wants tennis to become Australia’s most popular and most-played sport within five years. Perhaps changing up the long-held scoring system will help him achieve that goal.