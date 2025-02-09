Carlos Alcaraz wins first indoor title at Rotterdam Open
Entering Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz had not won an ATP title since the China Open in October 2024. The pressure continued to mount on the four-time Grand Slam champion, but all the worry was for nothing.
Alcaraz took on Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open (called the ABN AMRO Open for sponsorship purposes) and reminded tennis fans of his dominance. Alcaraz defeated de Minaur in a hard-fought three-set match: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Still fighting off a cold, evident with his nasal strip, Alcaraz took the first set in decisive fashion. The Spanish tennis star played with his usual high-powered style, serving at a high level and hitting plenty of unforced errors in 34 minutes.
However, his Australian opponent would not go away easily. The fiery de Minaur jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set, eventually taking it 6-3 in 39 minutes. The third set remained competitive at the start, before Alcaraz caught fire and closed it out 6-2 to win the match and the ATP 500 tournament.
Still fighting off a cold, evident with his pink nasal strip, Alcaraz won his 17th career title. Even better, it was on a hard court indoors (the first of his career). Many fans and media members have wondered aloud if Alcaraz could carry over his dominance from grass and clay to hard courts.
After the match, Alcaraz congratulated de Minaur for a "fantastic" tournament and thanked his team. "Coming here with, let's say, not feeling 100% well with the cold. Every day, I felt better and better thanks to you. All the people back home as well, I just want to say thank you.
I'm not a guy who says this many times, but I really want to tell you… I love you guys. Thank you for everything you're doing for me," said Alcaraz. He is currently the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 9-1 with one singles title.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.