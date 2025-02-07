Novak Djokovic will play Qatar Open: Here is what we know
Ever since Novak Djokovic suffered a hamstring injury against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, his health has been at the forefront of every men's tennis discussion.
Two days after sustaining the injury, Djokovic retired after one set against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, and fans booed him off the court in Melbourne. He later shared pictures of the MRI he had taken on his left hamstring, which revealed a moderate tear/strain.
Last week, reporting indicated that Djokovic's timeline for recovery was ahead of schedule. Today, the tennis world learned that Djokovic will take part in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open (also called the Qatar Open).
According to Sportal, Djokovic has spent the last week in Belgrade, Serbia. The 24-time Grand Slam champion received all the necessary treatment and therapies and decided to compete in the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.
The 37-year-old has not yet started training but will travel to Doha next week to better acclimatize to the conditions and prepare for the tournament.
One of the other major storylines surrounding Djokovic was also touched on in the reporting. It is still uncertain if Andy Murray will continue to serve on Djokovic's coaching staff. The two contemporaries originally agreed to work together just for the Australian Open.
However, one change to Djokovic's coaching staff has been confirmed: Miljan Amanovic will not travel to Doha, but Klaudio Cimalja will make the trip. The two physiotherapists have a clear schedule: Amanovic travels to all Grand Slams and some Masters, while Cimalja takes on all other tournaments.
The Qatar Open is a hard-court tournament that runs from February 17-22, 2025. The event gets elevated from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 tournament in the upcoming year. It is played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.
Djokovic will face a challenging field in Doha that includes Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Grigor Dimitrov.
Currently, Djokovic is the ATP World No. 6 with a record of 7-2. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.