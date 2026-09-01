Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic Are the Latest US Open Withdrawals. Who's Next?

Casper Ruud and Marin Čilić are the latest players to withdraw from the 2026 US Open. They made their announcements, both due to injury, on Sunday, August 30th, before either player had the chance to play a singles match. That makes 14 ATP players out and perhaps even more to come.

Ruud’s Continued Back Issues

Ruud’s withdrawal from the US Open was not all that surprising. The former 2022 finalist and current 19th seed sustained a back injury at the Cincinnati Open two weeks ago. It was so severe that he had to stop play during the second set of his Round of 64 match against Christopher O’Connell.

In a post on Instagram, Ruud said, “Unfortunately, my back hasn’t healed as quickly as we had hoped. We’ve been optimistic that I would recover in time, but my team and I have decided that we need to think long term and give my body the time it needs.”

Ruud will be replaced by Arthur Gea, who lost in the final round of qualifying last week. In the Norwegian’s place, he will now face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round later this afternoon.

Čilić’s Recent Injury

Marin Čilić’s injury was much more recent. Although the exact nature of the incident has not been revealed, the former 2014 champion apparently sustained some major injury just last night while he was preparing for his first round match.

Čilić was supposed to face Andrey Rublev in the main draw, but he was replaced by Otto Virtanen. The first round match occurred yesterday afternoon, and it was a tight competition. The Lucky Loser narrowly lost a thrilling five-set match against Rublev that involved three tiebreaker games.

US Open Withdrawals So Far

Ruud and Čilić are just the two latest of 14 ATP players that have withdrawn from this year’s final Grand Slam. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was naturally the biggest name to withdraw from the tournament, especially since that meant there would be no potential final matchup between him and the recently recovered Carlos Alcaraz.

In order of ATP rankings, the other player withdrawals include João Fonseca, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Ugo Humbert, Ethan Quinn, Sebastian Korda, Holger Rune, Gabriel Diallo, Emilio Nava, Patrick Kypson, and Jack Draper.

Effect on the Men’s Singles Main Draw

The many withdrawals from this year’s US Open have naturally had a major effect on the men’s singles main draw. Much of this is due to the fact that six of the 14 so far have been ranked in the top 50 spots.

Many fans and critics alike hoped to see Jannik Sinner in the finals, or at least the semifinals, at this tournament. Between this absence and Alcaraz’s recent injury, the crown could go to Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, or any of the other hungry men still in the tournament.

Who Will Be Out Next?

Lorenzo Musetti is one of the first names that comes to mind when predicting the next US Open withdrawal. The Italian player missed both the French Open and Wimbledon due to a severe injury to his left thigh muscles. If those injuries act up, he may have to make an early exit from Flushing Meadows.

Carlos Alcaraz is sadly another name that might end up on the withdrawal list. He was in decent form during his mixed doubles performance with Serena Williams, but it remains to be seen whether the Spanish phenom has healed his left wrist enough for a full Grand Slam playthrough.