Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski Dominate at US Open Men's Doubles Final

Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski are finishing up their first season together, and they have just secured yet another Grand Slam title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. They struggled to find their footing at the French Open and Wimbledon, leaving in the second and third rounds, respectively, but then had a US Open team debut where they didn’t drop a single set.

Harrison and Skupski Win Second Grand Slam Title

At the 2026 US Open men’s doubles final, fifth-seeded Harrison and Skupski faced sixth-seeded Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Like all of their matches at Flushing Meadows so far, the American-British team started out strong and took the first set with ease, this time with a 6-4 score.

The second set was a bit of a tougher battle, with Krawietz and Puetz taking a 3-2 lead halfway through. However, Harrison and Skupski quickly evened the score. The German team stayed close behind and kept trying to break their opponents until the second set was forced to a tiebreaker.

In the tiebreaker game, Krawietz and Puetz continued their close pursuit. Returns got stronger, and the pairs seemed evenly matched until the American-British team took a 6-5 lead. Puetz and his teammate both began to make errors they couldn’t afford. At match point, Skupski forced Krawietz into one final error for the title.

Most Dominant Team of the 2026 Season

In a truly varied season so far, Harrison and Skupski have had the best run of any men’s doubles team. The 2026 Australian Open was only the second tournament they had ever competed in together, but they were still able to defeat wildcard entrants Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans in straight sets (7–6, 6–4).

By the time they got to the US Open, Harrison and Skupski were already one of the five best men’s doubles teams currently competing. Although five tiebreaker games were involved, the American-British pair also defeated all of their opponents at Flushing Meadows in straight sets. Their 2-0 record at hardcourt Grand Slams means that their domination may extend into the 2027 Australian Open.

Harrison’s Reaction

Much of Harrison’s post-match comments focused on how happy he was to find Grand Slam success after years of injuries and eight different surgeries: “You always have doubts. Missed eight-, nine-plus years of just stopping, starting. Of course, there’s always a little bit, especially as you’re getting older and you realize your body is not recovering the same. But I never lost my joy for playing.”

“It’s been a great year,” he continued, “to get two titles like this, I’m speechless … and to do it at home.” After every singles player got shut out either before or at the final, Harrison was one of the few American players (alongside Taylor Townsend) to still bring home a US Open title this year.

Skupski’s Reaction

In his own post-match moment, Skupski immediately compared the success of this year to his runner-up finishes in 2025 (with Joe Salisbury) at both Flushing Meadows and the French Open, saying “It’s amazing what a year does in tennis.”

“Obviously I’ve been here in this moment before,” he continued, “with the runners-up trophy a couple times, having match points last year in the championship match. This definitely feels a lot better.”