Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova Win Career Grand Slam at 2026 US Open

No. 1 Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova won the women’s doubles tournament on Friday, September 11th, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The title brought Townsend her first career Grand Slam win, while it also brought Siniakova her second. The pair defeated unseeded Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in three sets.

2026 US Open Title

Townsend and Siniakova faced the American team Krueger and Montgomery Friday afternoon after both teams advanced with wins on Wednesday. The American-Czech pair seemed to be taking the first set thanks to 13 consecutive points but then fumbled the next few games for a final 5-7 score.

In the next two sets, Townsend and Siniakova came back with an immediate sense of domination. It took just 24 minutes for them to even the score, forcing error after error and ultimately winning the second set in a bagel (6-0).

The American-Czech pair then won the third set 6-2 after a series of well-fought deuce points. The final deciding game even went to five deuces before the No.1 team reigned victorious. The win marked the first time they had won a title together at Flushing Meadows as well as their first career Grand Slam together.

Past Grand Slam Wins

Townsend and Siniakova won their first women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon in 2024 when they defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in straight sets (7-6, 7-6). They followed that win up with a 2025 Australian Open title against Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 6-3).

The American-Czech team made it to their first final at Flushing Meadows in 2025 but, funnily enough, lost to Dabrowski and Routliffe in straight sets (4-6, 4-6). Townsend and Siniakova came back even stronger in 2026, winning the French Open against Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in a stunning 6-2, 7-5 finish.

Siniakova won eight Grand Slam doubles titles before she teamed up with Townsend. She won the first seven with Barbora Krejcikova, winning the French Open in 2018 and 2021, Wimbledon in 2018 and 2022, the US Open in 2022, and the Australian Open in 2022 and 2023. The Czech legend also won a single French Open women’s doubles title with Coco Gauff in 2024.

Siniakova’s Post-Match Comments

In the official on-court interview, Siniakova started out by complimenting the crowd for their encouragement, saying, “I mean this court is amazing and to have a chance standing here again with you guys coming watch doubles and amazing atmosphere. It means a lot.”

The Czech player also wished her opponents good luck in their upcoming competition and took time to thank the ball boys and girls and everyone else who makes the tournament “better and better” each year.

Turning to her partner, Siniakova added, “Big thanks to Taylor. We were really fighting for this one, so I’m just really proud. We did it …Thank you for staying by my side.”

Townsend’s Post-Match Comments

After a moment of uproarious applause, Townsend took the mic and said, “Y’all know this is my moment. I’m about to take it.” She then laughed before continuing: “Thank you to you guys. This atmosphere is so amazing from start to finish of this tournament, and you guys have showed up for us. Doubles is something we take a lot of pride in, so thank you so much for showing up.”

The young American also encouraged her unseeded competitors, reminding them that getting a wildcard and making it all the way to a Grand Slam final was no small feat. She earnestly added that they “played great tennis” and “should be very proud of [themselves].”

Towards the end, Townsend also took a moment to talk about the future of tennis: “I take a lot of pride in this, being a Black woman. There are two Black women here in this finals and two Black men in the semifinals, and this is a phenomenal time for tennis, for inspiration, for representation … This is a phenomenal time for tennis, and it’s just getting started.”

Lastly, Townsend thanked her loved ones and dedicated the win to her daughter, A.J. With one last laugh, she added, “If flipping the script had a face, you see my face.”