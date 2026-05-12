Cirstea's Impressive Final Season Casts Doubt on Retirement Plans

As far as farewell seasons go, Sorana Cirstea's 2026 swansong must be ranked somewhere near the top.

A perennially dangerous opponent, Cirstea has caused regular upsets of leading names across the course of her two-decade-long career. She has been a mainstay in the world's top 100 for almost the entirety of that time, and is a well-liked and respected member of the tennis circuit, as well as highly popular among tennis fans worldwide.

When the 36-year-old Romanian announced last December that this year was to be her last on the WTA Tour, therefore, the news was greeted with genuine sadness by both her colleagues and followers of the sport.

Yet, ultimately, the private consensus was likely a reluctant one that this decision made sense. With a career-best ranking of 21st in the world, having come all the way back in 2013, and plans outside of the sport that Cirstea had made no secret she wanted to fulfill, the time felt right to leave this defining chapter behind.

But not even Cirstea herself envisioned quite such an eye-catchingly successful final lap of honour around the tennis globe. 2026 has seen the attack-minded Romanian claim the fourth WTA title of her career in February, an emotional debut victory on the home soil of Romania's Cluj-Napoca, before clinching a seventh doubles title in Linz alongside Zhang Shuai a couple of months later.

Now, her thoroughly impressive run of form has reached yet loftier heights this week in Rome, as Cirstea has surged to just the third 1000-level semi-final of her 20-year career at the Italian Open.

Her aforementioned aptitude for upending top seeds has this week also delivered the greatest scalp of Cirstea's career, as she dispatched Aryna Sabalenka in the third round for her maiden victory over a World No. 1. She then backed that up with a pair of fine wins over Linda Noskova and Jelena Ostapenko to set up a tantalising last-four encounter with reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff.

Final Season Syndrome Releases Pressure Valve for Cirstea

Following that win over Noskova, Cirstea was asked whether the knowledge that this was to be her final season had unlocked a different, freer mindset that explained her surge in form. While adamant that her work ethic remain unaltered, Cirstea conceded that the release of pressure that accompanied a last season on tour had somewhat unburdened her mentally.

"From my point of view, I don't think many things changed," she told Tennis Channel on Monday. "I still have a lot of ambition, I'm still putting a lot of heart into it. So, from my point of view, I don't think I've changed mentality-wise. But I do think the pressure is less."

Cirstea also credited her greater levels of experience, a consistent base of fitness and her title run in Cluj-Napoca as being key to her recent success, with such a joyous home victory freeing her up in recent months.

"That was the best week of my life," she was visibly happy to reveal. "I think that week gave me so much joy, and I just feel it freed me up a little bit, because that was always a dream of mine to win a tournament on home soil. From that week on, I just feel like I'm flying.

"I have to be honest, I also feel physically in really, really good shape. I think in the last part of my career, it's maybe not so normal to be physically so strong, but I do feel very strong and that helps you."

Cirstea Keeps Door Open on Playing Beyond 2026

So, in light of such a consistent run of excellent form and fitness, has this upturn put any doubt in Cirstea's mind over her decision to hang up her racquet at the end of the year?

"When I announced the decision in December, it was more because of the personal side," she explained. "Since then... things changed, changed 180 degrees and this is another example of how you shouldn't always plan as much. Sometimes you have to let life surprise you. But at the moment, the decision is made."

While Cirstea was keen to stress that her decision to leave the sport currently remains the same, partly in response to the relatively pressure-free environment it has created for her, she was candid in her admission that it is no longer viewed as an open and shut case, as the possibility to continue her fine career beyond the end of the season is now one she'd like to keep on the table.

"I'm letting that door a little bit open now. I have to be honest, I didn't expect to be able to play at this level, and I didn't expect to enjoy it as much... So, I will leave that door open, but of course, the decision is still the same at the moment."

It wouldn't be wildly inaccurate to describe the Romanian as underrated, given her consistent ability to challenge for titles and threaten the sport's elite. Yet, this might do a disservice to the high regard in which she is held by her peers. No one has ever been eager to see this player's name drawn next to theirs, regardless of her current form or ranking.

Cirstea is synonymous with quality, and has been for the best part of two decades. With a growing number of players now extending their careers well into their late thirties, could it be that the Romanian's flourishing form is in fact her reaching the late-blooming peak of her powers, rather than a final raging against the dying of the light?

My money would be on the former. And whatever the case, if it means we get to witness Sorana Cirstea playing tennis beyond the end of this year, then it is a scenario we should all be delighted to root for.