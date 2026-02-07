Five Emma Raducanu Quotes After Transylvania Finals Loss

Sorana Cîrstea soundly defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets during their Transylvania Open finals showdown: 6-0, 6-2. While many tennis fans were disappointed that Raducanu was unable to capture her elusive second WTA Title, the former U.S. Open champion struck a positive note after the loss.

Below are the five most important quotes Raducanu gave during her on-court speech and post-match press conference in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

"Sorry, today I couldn't bring my best."

Raducanu was gracious in defeat. She acknowledged that she had little experience giving on-court speeches after a finals loss (this was just her second finals appearance).

After thanking everyone involved in the tournament, Raducanu said, "You really made me feel at home this week. So, thank you. Sorry, today I couldn't bring my best, but congratulations as well to Sorana. You've had an incredible week, and I think you're playing great tennis, but I don't know if this is your last tournament inclusion, but I know if it was me, I'd be out on a high. So, congrats for everything."

"Today was obviously really tough."

Raducanu opened her press conference by saying, "Today was obviously really tough. I think Sorana played a great match for sure, and I've kind of just been dealing with some health... Just not feeling great this week, and then yesterday was obviously a battle. I felt quite tired today, and just need to try and rest as best as possible."

"I couldn't do anything either against Sorana today."

Raducanu continued, "But I mean I couldn't do anything either against Sorana today. She was playing incredible and she has been all week, and I can't sing her praises enough about how good she's been, how nice of a person she is and yeah, it's just great to have someone like her around on the tour."

"Incredible."

The first question was, "How would you rate your experience at Transylvania Open?" Raducanu responded, "Incredible. I mean, I felt like I was at home, really, the whole week; the support was great. Even today, I had great support, and I was playing Sorana, and of course, they were shouting for her, but I expected it, and I think they were also very fair."

Raducanu went on to praise her coach and Simona Halep, who was present at the tournament. "She's inspired me, and she's inspired so many people here."

" I think I made progress."

The second question was, "How do you feel regarding your game after this week, in which you made, as you said, the first final in five years?" Raducanu said, "Yeah, I mean, I think my game is better. I think I made progress. I think I've been doing the right sort of work, I guess, in the past couple weeks."

She continued, "So, I'm really happy with the way my game was trending - is trending. I think today is tough to kind of take a fair assessment from it, but otherwise, I think it's going in the right direction. And I still feel like there's a long way to go, but I'm really happy to have seen some rewards for doing things the right way."

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

