Coco Gauff After Miami Open Loss: "Nowhere Near My Peak of Tennis"

It was not the outcome she wanted, but Coco Gauff came within one set of defeating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the Miami Open. Sabalenka defeated Gauff in three sets to complete the Sunshine Double: 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

It was not a bad showing at all for Gauff, who almost missed the WTA Masters 1000 event due to a shoulder injury. Below are the three biggest quotes from her post-match press conference that summarize her strategy, mindset, and growing self-confidence.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff after the Miami Open final. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Second Set Strategy

The first question was about Gauff's success in the second set. She explained, "I guess tactically, what I did well, because I'll probably try to redo it again. But yeah, I think I'm most disappointed about that first game in the third set, up 30-Love, and with momentum from breaking her to win the set.

Gauff continued, "And I feel like that's an important game to win in that moment. Especially because I felt I wasn't getting a lot of breaks, but I was making her play a lot of balls, considering how big her serve is. I think that's something I have to learn from in a moment.

In the second set, I was just able to raise my level. I felt in the first I was letting her dictate a lot, which is tough because it's Aryna, but I thought in the second I was doing a lot of dictating and playing a bit more aggressive, making more deeper returns, and things like that. But yeah, that first game I felt I was a bit disappointed about."

Coco Gauff serves against Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Solutions to Serve and Forehand

When asked about solutions to her serve and forehand woes, Gauff explained, "I think for me it's just focusing on the process and the journey more so than the result. I think I can be a very result-based person at times and revolve my life around if it's going good or not based on my tennis, and I don't think that's healthy, just because they're going to be good times and bad times, like you said.

I think this week I started off with just minimum goals, which was just to win that second set of that first match. And I think when you focus on the little goals along the way, obviously, have the grand goal, then things become a lot easier."

Coco Gauff reacts after missing a shot during her match against Aryna Sabalenka. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Homecoming Nerves

The importance of playing in front of her hometown fans in Miami is never lost on Gauff, but she dismissed the idea that nerves played a role in Saturday's loss. "I wasn't really nervous, honestly, to start the match," Gauff said.

"I haven't been nervous really all week, except the first round. Just when you make a final, you're not expecting it. It wasn't any nerves involved. I feel like I'm nowhere near my peak of my tennis. So, I think it gives me comfort a little bit playing these tournaments and having great results."

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