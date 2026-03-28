Sabalenka Survives Gauff Comeback to Defend Miami Open Title

"Tennis doesn't lie, the ball doesn't lie," was Coco Gauff's assertion following her quarter-final victory over Belinda Bencic.

Unfortunately for the American, this wisdom proved very much true today, as the WTA's leading player Aryna Sabalenka once again emerged triumphant, coming through a compelling final 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to clinch a second Miami Open title and deny Gauff the chance for a maiden trophy in her home city.

Although an Atlantan native during her early years, Gauff has been an adoptive Floridian since the age of seven and enjoyed the full-throated support of her home audience - a substantial portion of which emanated from her own impassioned support box, inhabited by several members of her family.

Yet she was up against an opponent who is utterly unperturbed by the fervent whims of a partisan tennis crowd and one who is currently exerting quite breathtaking dominance over her peers. Not since Iga Swiatek's breakthrough season in 2022, one that established the Pole as a generational talent, has the WTA witnessed such pre-eminence as it is seeing this year from Sabalenka.

The Belarusian has won 23 of her 24 matches so far in 2026, claiming three titles out of the four tournaments she has contested, while dropping only four sets in the process. She has more than a 3000-point chokehold over the rest of the WTA rankings, a chasm that only shows signs of widening.

Rapid Start for Sabalenka Sets the Pace

And the World No. 1's devastating attacking display required no warm-up time, suffocating her opponent from the very first ball en route to clinching a quick-fire break in the opening game of the match. With her back already against the wall, Gauff did well to come through a testing mini-battle in the fifth game, fending off three break points under significant return pressure before earning the hold to stay in touch.

Ultimately, however, it counted for little. Gauff was simply powerless to stave off the relentless Belarusian for long, as an expensive double-fault in the seventh game aided her opponent's second break of the contest, landing Sabalenka an opportunity to serve for the opening set at 5-2. The World No. 1 duly obliged, and emphatically so, to power her way into a dominant one-set lead.

Gauff's dynamic athleticism is one of her finest assets, and with the arrival of the second stanza, it became evident that the American felt her best bet in the face of such supreme hitting was to make the encounter as physical as she could. This, matched with an intelligent mix-up of body serving, proved a shrewd move, crucially allowing Gauff to steady the ship on serve.

Despite earning her first break point of the contest in the second game of the middle set, a pivotal break remained elusive for the American, as Sabalenka continued to slam the door shut on any emerging opportunities for her opponent. And yet, the World No. 1 was showing signs of vulnerability - namely in the form of a troublesome backhand that began to leak increasingly frequent unforced errors.

In the tenth and final game of the second set, Gauff sensed her chance, navigating her way to a set point with just her second break-point opportunity. A punchy return from Gauff off a tentative second serve from Sabalenka saw the Belarusian's creaking backhand land despondently low into the net, as Gauff forced a decider between the two for the seventh time in their thirteen meetings.

Echoes of the pair's 2023 US Open and 2025 Roland-Garros finals must have been sounding alarm bells for Sabalenka, who let slip a one-set lead in both of those encounters - two of the most bruising defeats the Belarusian has suffered in her glittering career.

Yet former ghosts of New York and Paris were quickly dispelled with a sucker-punch break in the opening game of the decider for Sabalenka, before a powerful hold consolidated the lead. Again, Gauff did admirably to keep things tight in a gripping final set, with both players holding serve until the ninth game.

As Gauff served to stay in the contest at 5-3 down, Sabalenka pounced, winning a pulsating rally at 30-30 to earn championship point before a backhand went long for the American as the World No. 1 - yet again - came through with victory.

Sabalenka Entering New Realm of Tennis Greatness

Considering Gauff's Indian Wells campaign ended in a second-round withdrawal near the start of the month with what was a worrying-looking arm injury, the American's achievements in Miami have been thoroughly impressive.

She has bounced back from the disappointment of the desert in commendable fashion, once again asserting herself as a leading force in the sport, and she will rise to No. 3 in the world as a result of this run to the final.

For Sabalenka, intimidatingly, it appears her level is still on an upward curve. Devastating power and a destructive serve form the basis of her high-octane game style. Yet this belies the deftness of touch she possesses in the forecourt, her awareness of an opponent's vulnerabilities, and a shrewd approach to both her marketability as an athlete and her tournament scheduling.

Sabalenka has clearly reaped the benefits of sitting out February's Middle East swing - a move that raised more than a few eyebrows at the time but resulted in a continuation of one of the finest runs of her career.

She becomes the first woman since Swiatek four years ago to complete the prestigious and fiendishly difficult feat of the 'Sunshine Double', having claimed back-to-back Indian Wells and Miami Open titles, and now has 24 WTA titles to her name, four of which are Grand Slams and eleven of which are 1000-level events.

Simply put, she is formidable. It is no longer a question of where Sabalenka's status sits in relation to the rest of her peers, but where she will come to rank among the greatest to have played this sport. One has a feeling that time will reveal the answer to this sooner rather than later.