Coco Gauff Calls Herself "Walmart Version" of Rafael Nadal

It has been a full three weeks since Coco Gauff's loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open final. Finally, the defending French Open champion kicked off her clay court season with a solid win over Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16 at the Stuttgart Open (called the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for sponsorship purposes).

Gauff defeated Samsonova in straight sets and even made a hilarious comparison between herself and the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Below is a recap of the match and the clip of Gauff's on-court interview.

Coco Gauff Defeats Liudmila Samsonova

Coco back in action! 🔥@CocoGauff is into her third Stuttgart quarterfinal after defeating Samsonova 7-5, 6-1. #PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/F6PXKpXRoa — wta (@WTA) April 16, 2026

After falling behind 3-0 in the opening set, Gauff came roaring back to beat Samsonova in straight sets: 7-5, 6-1. The match lasted 1 hour and 36 minutes. It is Gauff's third consecutive year making the event's quarterfinals. In addition to dazzling on clay, she is going viral for calling herself the "Walmart version" of Nadal.

Walmart Version of Rafael Nadal

Coco Gauff after beating Samsonova in Stuttgart



“Who did you model your game around?”



Coco: “The greatest clay court player is Rafa. I don’t quite play like him but I do try to hit my forehand like he does on clay. I don’t run around as much because my forehand isn’t as good as… pic.twitter.com/pN7soWDMEy — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 16, 2026

When asked who she modeled her game after, Gauff smiled and buried her head in her hands. She answered, "The greatest clay court player is Rafa [Nadal]. I don't quite play like him, but I do try to hit my forehand like he does on clay. I don't run around as much because my forehand isn't as good as Rafa. But I try to hit it like him."

Gauff quickly followed up with a self-deprecating clarification, "Like a Walmart version of Rafa. I don't want to be like obliterated online. Like a lesser version of Rafa, OK?"

What's Next for Coco Gauff

Wise words from @CocoGauff! 📣



Coco talks about her future quarterfinal matchup against Karolina Muchova. #PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/I1I9mRYMYI — wta (@WTA) April 16, 2026

Gauff will face the seventh-seeded Karolína Muchová in the quarterfinal tomorrow, Friday, April 17. Gauff is 6-0 against Muchová, but is not taking anything for granted. Gauff quickly dismissed the idea that it meant anything during her on-court interview.

"No. It's pro sports. Anybody can win on any day," explained Gauff. "Obviously, you take what you did well in the last matches and try to do it again. Anything can happen. She's a great player; she's a great clay court player. I don't take any of those matches into account. I just try to focus on the goals I have for tomorrow. Hopefully, I can come out with the win."

The Stuttgart Open runs through April 19. The indoor, clay court tournament is a WTA 500 event. Jelena Ostapenko won the tournament last year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.