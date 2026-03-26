Coco Gauff Compares Her Hat to LeBron James' Mask in Miami

Coco Gauff's team advised her to skip the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury sustained at Indian Wells. Of course, Gauff was not going to miss her homecoming. Despite still feeling discomfort, Gauff has shown incredible resilience throughout the entire tournament.

Today, she punched her ticket to the finals with a dominant win over Karolina Muchova: 6-1, 6-1. The only thing that looks off is Gauff's latest accessory. The 22-year-old decided to wear the exact same New Balance hat in every match.

The Tennis Channel hosts asked Gauff about her decision to wear a hat in Miami. "I don't even know because I actually don't like it at all," said Gauff. She explained, "Well, it started because I was practicing with it because I didn't feel like doing my hair that day, and then I just kept with it. And then I won my first round. I was like, 'Well, I have to keep this.'

Gauff continued, "I'm really someone keep the same look the whole tournament. But I don't think it's coming back to be honest. I don't like it. And the crazy thing is, I literally have one hat, so I've been washing it every day because New Balance never thought to send me hats, because I don't wear hats, and I told them to stop sending me hats, actually. But I think this is one and done. I just don't like it. But you know, it got the job done this week."

Chris Eubanks joked that she should have a conversation with New Balance if she wins this tournament. Gauff joked, "No. If I win this tournament, then I'll just go. Maybe this can be, you know, how they have like LeBron [James] with the mask, and it could just be Coco with the hat and just tired and left like that."

Naturally, Gauff's hat came up again when speaking with reporters during her post-match press conference. Fans who want to dress like the two-time Grand Slam champion can shop the Coco Gauff Signature Collection at NewBalance.com.

After today's victory, Gauff will surpass Iga Swiatek as the World No. 3 in next week's WTA Rankings. In the meantime, she still has unfinished business in South Beach. Gauff will face the winner of top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the final on Saturday, March 28.

There is no doubt Gauff will wear the hat in front of her hometown fans on Saturday night. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.