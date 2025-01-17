Coco Gauff Embarrassed Herself With On-Court Interview at Australian Open
Tennis needs more personalities in the post-Serena Williams and post-Big Three era. Luckily, American superstar Coco Gauff always shines the brightest on the biggest stages. And it's not just because of her vibrant yellow New Balance kit.
While most American tennis fans were asleep late last night, Gauff defeated Leylah Fernandez in straight sets of their third-round match at the Australian Open: 6-4, 6-2. In her post-match interview, Gauff reminded everyone why she is so relatable, even if it was embarrassing.
Many tennis fans woke up to a social media post from Gauff expressing embarrassment over her on-court interview after the match. "Definitely embarrassed myself with my on-court interview today…" wrote Gauff.
What could have been so bad to humiliate the 20-year-old phenom? Maybe a little oversharing after a big win over a worthy adversary on the court.
Gauff earned high praise during her post-match interview for "one of the best tennis outfits we've ever seen" before being asked if she played a role in the design and if it was comfortable.
Gauff assured everyone that it was comfortable before taking a slight detour to discuss how she posted an Instagram video showing how to use the bathroom in her New Balance outfit.
Gauff immediately said, "Okay, that was TMI (too much information). I'm sorry, guys! I don't know when to shut up."
The designers at New Balance are absolutely incredible, and every year, we do this thing called a 'Vision Meeting,' where we basically put all the ideas I want, and they create a design out of it. So, yeah, I just love that they are able to put my interests into my outfits.
Gauff continued to heap praise upon New Balance and assured everyone that she was not playing in anything uncomfortable because "performance is always number one."
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Gauff's on-court outfit is a custom one-of-one model. However, online shoppers can check out the New Balance's Australian Open Collection on the brand's website.
Gauff faces Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 18.