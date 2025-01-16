Iga Swiatek Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment at Australian Open
Tennis reporters are notorious for asking athletes to answer difficult questions at inappropriate times. However, some adorable kids put those reporters to shame with their amazing questions of Iga Swiatek.
Currently, Swiatek is competing in the 2025 Australian Open. After yesterday's second-round win, a young fan asked Swiatek to name her most embarrassing on-court moment.
First, Swiatek referenced all of the times she has cried on the court. Then she mentioned a cringe moment that took place at Indian Wells.
Thanks to The Tennis Letter, the video from Swiatek's post-match press conference has gone viral on social media. Below is the 1:42 video where Swiatek faces the tough questions.
"I went out on court once at Indian Wells with toilet paper sticking to my legs, of like, my skit. So, that was also embarrassing," said Swiatek. The fan-favorite went on to answer other endearing questions about her friends and trophy collection.
Swiatek is ready to start fresh in 2025. She was incredibly successful on the court last year until a doping scandal stained her flawless resume and forced her out of competition for a few months. She has revamped her coaching and public relations teams and appears ready to put last year behind her.
The WTA World No. 2 has won five Grand Slams but never advanced beyond the semifinals at the Australian Open. Swiatek faces Emma Raducanu in the third round on Friday, January 17.
