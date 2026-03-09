Coco Gauff Explains Arm Injury at Indian Wells: MRI Scheduled

The highly anticipated third round match at Indian Wells between the fourth-seeded Coco Gauff and the 31-seeded Alex Eala did not live up to the hype. Gauff sustained an arm injury in the second game of the match before eventually retiring after the second game of the second set.

Following the match, Gauff issued a statement on her Instagram story directed to concerned fans who are unaccustomed to seeing the American star injured.

Not the ending we wanted to see 💔



Coco Gauff is forced to retire against Alex Eala after feeling persistent pain in her arm. 😓



Wonderful sportsmanship from both 🤝

Gauff prefaced her statement with the message, "I'm sorry it had to end this way IW :(( see you next year." Her full statement explained the situation"

"Hey everyone, thanks for all the sweet messages. I felt a weird pain in my left arm in the second game of the match, I tried to continue but it was only getting more intense. As most of you, I rarely have to end matches with a retirement but because it was such an unfamiliar pain I decided it was best not to continue.

Never felt anything like this before, going to get an MRI tomorrow to see what's up, but I'll be ok [heart hands emoji] Good luck to Alex the rest of the way, always a pleasure sharing the court with you!"

Coco Gauff shares an update after retiring from her match due to arm pain.💔

Eala said in her on-court interview, "Yes, first and foremost, I want to say happy Women's Day, everybody. Bear with me, because I have a lot to say.

I want to say thank you to all the incredible women who have paved the way and who have advocated for themselves and for other women. Among them is Coco. So thank you, Coco, for being an amazing competitor and amazing role model, and I really hope that everything is well and you will recover soon."

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Coco 💚



Alexandra Eala advances into the Round of 16 after Gauff is forced to retire.

As Gauff mentioned in her statement, it is unlikely for her to retire mid-match. It is a rare sight even to see the 21-year-old take a medical timeout. As Ben Rothenberg of Bounces pointed out on social media, Gauff has only retired mid-match once before in her career (Cincinnati 2022).

A mid-match injury retirement for Coco Gauff, only the second time in her career (Cincinnati 2022). Looked like a left forearm injury.



Alex Eala advances 6-2, 2-0, and has some very effusive words for International Women's Day in her on court interview. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 9, 2026

Gauff is currently the WTA world No. 4 with a singles record of 11-5. She will have just over a week to recover before she competes in the Miami Open. The importance of the upcoming Masters 1000 is not lost on the South Florida native.

Meanwhile, Eala is the world No. 32 and improves to 12-6 on the season. The Filipina star will face Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 10.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.