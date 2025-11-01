Coco Gauff Explains Which Tour Is More Exciting — WTA or ATP?
Tomorrow morning, the third-seeded Coco Gauff will take on the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula in their first match of the group stage of the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.
There are plenty of compelling storylines between the two American stars, and the pivotal match could go either way. That level of uncertainty helps make Gauff's larger point on why the WTA is more exciting than the ATP.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner factor into Coco Gauff's opinion on excitement in tennis. The sole members of the "New Two" generation have dominated the men's side since the start of 2024 and towered over the rest of the ATP.
Coco Gauff Says the WTA is More Exciting
Gauff said at her pre-tournament press conference, "I think it's honestly great to have four different champions. Because I feel like all the girls have had a competitive year, like, across a year, and I think that it makes the sport more exciting when there's multiple chances for something to happen.
Although Carlos [Alcaraz] and Jannik [Sinner] are doing great, you know, there's talk about their needing to be a third person. And I feel like just to make it more interesting, I think it's better to have different champions than the same two, but also I don't want to like downplay anything."
Gauff concluded by emphasizing her complementary tone, "The rivalry that they have going on - that's great and exciting for the sport, too. But I'm thinking like long term, it's more exciting for me as a fan watching, you know, the semis and the quarters, not knowing who's going to win, where it's kind of knowing who's going to win, but that just shows how great they are."
WTA Finals Outlook
The first day of the 2025 WTA Finals is in the books, and there were some surprises with each of the four players in the Serena Williams Group competing. Iga Swiatek defeated Madison Keys in straight sets, and Elena Rybakina upset Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.
Tomorrow, the Stefanie Graf Group begins with the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka facing the eighth-seeded Jasmine Paolini. After that, Gauff and Pegula face off in Sunday's finale. Sabalenka is 5-2 against Paolini, and Pegula is 4-3 against Gauff.
Gauff won the 2024 WTA Finals and followed it up with her second singles Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open.
The 2025 WTA Finals runs through November 1-8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.