Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek Nearing Italian Open Final Showdown

Throughout the marathon tennis season, each tournament takes on a life of its own with storylines shaping the narrative of so many players. While it is still far from guaranteed, an Italian Open final (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) showdown between Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek is becoming increasingly likely — an undeniably fun match in the heart of clay court season.

On Tuesday night, the third-seeded Gauff came back to defeat the eighth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in three sets: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. During her post-match press conference, Gauff revealed her win-win mindset entering the quarterfinal. "I think you have the lead, I know when I play her she can play great tennis at any moment," Gauff said.

"But I was also thinking, I saved a match point in the last round, so I could easily not be here today. I was just trying to appreciate just being here even if those match points weren't going my way. I think it showed in my reaction every time I lost them."

On Wednesday, the fourth-seeded Swiatek did her part with a dominant showing against the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula: 6-1, 6-2. After a disastrous clay court campaign last year, Swiatek appears to be playing at a high level and having fun again.

"For sure, I'm really happy with the match," Swiatek said after the match. "From the beginning, I felt like I can dictate. Tactically, everything made sense as well. I was feeling the ball really well. I just used my chance and was pretty confident."

Gauff is currently the WTA World No. 4 with a singles record of 23-8 with zero titles. She will face the surging Sorana Cirstea in the semifinal on Thursday, May 14. Cirstea upset the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, Swiatek is currently the World No. 4 with a singles record of 18-8 with zero titles. She will face a much tougher opponent in either Elena Rybakina or Elina Svitolina in the semifinal on Thursday, May 14.

Both Gauff and Swiatek's trip to the final in Rome is far from certain. However, tennis fans cannot deny that they would enjoy seeing another battle on clay between the two superstars. Swiatek has an 11-5 lead in head-to-head matchups against Gauff on the WTA Tour. However, Gauff has won their last three matches — including their last meeting on clay in the 2025 Madrid Open semifinals.

The Italian Open runs through May 17. After that, clay court court season continues full steam ahead into the French Open later this month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.