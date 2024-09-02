Coco Gauff Reflects On Disappointing Summer After US Open Loss
Emma Navarro upset Coco Gauff in Sunday night's US Open Round of 16. Despite battling back in the second set, Gauff's comeback came up short: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
It was just over a month ago that Gauff lost to Navarro at Wimbledon. Since then, Gauff has suffered early exits in every tournament in which she has played. Her frustrations sometimes getting the better of her on the court.
While Gauff will not repeat as the US Open champion, nor will this season's body of work compare to last year, the 20-year-old is remaining positive.
Speaking with the media on Sunday night, Gauff struck an optimistic tone about the future. Gauff said, "It's not the summer that I want. I feel like there's, like, 70 other players in the draw that would love to have the summer that I had even though it's my least probably done well during this time of the year."
Gauff continued, "So many people want to be in the fourth round. So many people want to make the Olympics. So many people want to be flag bearer. It's perspective."
Gauff concluded,"Obviously because I'm wanting to reach a different level, it is disappointing, but I'm not going to beat myself up and be, like, this was so bad. Yeah, I expect better, but at the end of the day, it happened, and I know I can turn it around."
Gauff still has time to finish this season on a high note, but clearly, work needs to be done.