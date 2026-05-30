Coco Gauff Voices Frustration After Early Exit at Roland Garros

As if there were not already enough upsets at Roland Garros 2026, the defending champion on the women's side just suffered an early exit. Anastasia Potapova defeated Coco Gauff in a hard-fought, three-set match: 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4.

This may feel like a shocking upset, but Potapova has enjoyed a breakout season. Moreover, she was able to fight off the heat and capitalize on the defending champion in crucial moments. It was those pivotal points during the match that frustrated Gauff the most. The American star discussed it during her post-match press conference.

Missed Opportunities

When asked about her thoughts on the match, she said, "Yeah, I mean, I don't know. I had chances, so I think just trying to capitalize more on these good points that I'm hitting and not quite finishing. So, yeah, I think that was the difference that she was able to finish the points, and I wasn't."

It is no secret that Gauff is seeking consistency, especially with her serve. She hired biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan last August to help improve her serve, and has grown frustrated with the process at times.

Practice Not Translating

When asked what was most frustrating, Gauff reiterated that she failed to capitalize in key moments. However, she also let it be known she was frustrated with her practice not always translating to matches.

"I feel like I'm practicing well, and when the moments get there, I'm not quite translating that," Gauff said. "I do it at times, and then I also don't do it. So I think it's just a learning experience, and hopefully, when I'm in this position again, I can make better decisions."

Losing the Same Way

"I feel like I lost the same way in Rome as I did here, which is not good. I don't know. You never want to lose the same way back-to-back times. And I did, and I feel like also in Madrid it was a similar thing, losing the same way. So it's one thing to lose, but I think today I competed like I fought my hardest, but I don't think I played the way I wanted to in the crucial moments."

Looking Ahead to Grass Court Season

Gauff falls to 26-10 on the season and will also fall to WTA World No. 6 after the tournament concludes. She had the burden of defending 2,000 ranking points in Paris. Luckily for her, she has no points to defend on grass this year, as she went 0-2 on grass last summer.

The 2026 French Open runs through June 7, with the women's singles final on June 6. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.