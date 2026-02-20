Coco Gauff Voices Frustration With Coach During Dubai Defeat
One of the most memorable tennis matches so far this season took place on Friday between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina in the semifinal of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Svitolina defeated Gauff in three sets: 6-4, 6-7 (13), 6-4.
Svitolina reaches her third final in Dubai and continues her red-hot run in 2026. Meanwhile, Gauff leaves the Middle East Swing in a better position than last year. However, she still has areas of her game to work on before the Sunshine Swing next month.
Coco Gauff's Serve Struggles
Once again, Gauff's serve was one of the biggest issues today. She tallied two aces and 12 double faults. She landed 62% of her first serves, winning points on 64% and 59% of her first and second serves.
Gauff's frustrations showed during the second set, and television cameras picked up on what she said to her coach. Tied 3-3 and serving 15/15, Gauff hit a double-fault. She dropped her shoulders and walked over towards her coaching box.
Coco Gauff's Comments
Gauff said, "I've been doing everything you've wanted for the last 6 months." As The Tennis Letter pointed out on X, Gauff was presumably speaking to her biomechanics expert, Gavin MacMillan.
Gauff added MacMillan to her coaching staff last August before the start of the 2025 U.S. Open. MacMillan was credited with fixing Aryna Sabalenka's serve, which transformed her game.
Coco Gauff's Plans
When reporters in New York asked Gauff about her decision, she gave an honest answer, "Yeah, it was a very like sudden decision. Gavin became available, and I just felt, you know, this is the best decision for my game at least, and had to go with what I was feeling."
At the time of this article, Gauff has not yet spoken with the media in her post-match press conference. However, fans can expect to hear questions about the American star's frustrations with her serve.
Coco Gauff's Next Tournaments
Gauff is currently the WTA world No. 4 with a singles record of 10-4 with zero titles this year. She will have a few weeks off before she goes to Indian Wells, followed by her homecoming at the Miami Open later in March.
Meanwhile, Svitolina is the world No. 9 with a singles record of 15-2 with one title this year. The Ukrainian star will face Jessica Pegula in the final tomorrow.
