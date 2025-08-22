Coco Gauff Explains "Sudden Decision" To Change Coaches at US Open
On Friday afternoon, Coco Gauff participated in the 2025 US Open media day. It should come as no surprise that the first few questions were about her surprising coaching shakeup earlier this week.
Just days before the start of the final Grand Slam of the season, Gauff parted ways with Matt Daly and brought on biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who had previously fixed Aryna Sabalenka's serve.
When asked about the move, Gauff did not duck the question. She gave a surprisingly honest and straightforward answer for one of the world's top athletes.
"Yeah, it was a very like sudden decision. Gavin became available, and I just felt, you know, this is the best decision for my game at least, and had to go with what I was feeling," explained Gauff.
"But I think Matt is a great coach and a great person, and I 100% loved working with him. We obviously had a very successful partnership, but I'm just looking at long-term, and I know Gavin has had experience with this before. So, I'm hoping I can take on his knowledge and see what can happen."
Catherine Whitaker of The Tennis Podcast asked what it was like to make changes like that days before a Major tournament. "Um, I mean, a tournament is a tournament. I hate losing regardless of where I am. If this was a 250, I would feel just as crazy to do it," said Gauff.
"I felt like this is a good opportunity because I don't have that many points to defend, honestly, in this part of the season. I'm one of those people, I'm looking at long-term, and I'm hoping I can get it all together by, I think I'll play either Monday or Tuesday, by then.
"If not, I have the rest of this year to work on it. But I do know I need to make a technical change to it, and I don't want to waste time on continuing doing the wrong things," Gauff concluded before moving on to other topics.
Gauff is currently the WTA World No. 3 with a record of 35-12 with one singles title (Roland Garros). She won the 2023 US Open, but failed to defend her title last year. Less than a month later, she fired coach Brad Gilbert.
The US Open singles tournament runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff's 2025 US Open draw is a nightmare.
Jannik Sinner gets dream draw for 2025 US Open.
Interview: Coco Gauff on her Naked Smoothie, best New Balance kits, and more.
Interview: Aryna Sabalenka is using wearable technology to transform her game.
Interview: Madison Keys talks Nasal Strips in tennis, 2025 WTA season, and US Open.