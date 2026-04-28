Coco Gauff Will Drop in WTA Rankings After Madrid Open
Every WTA Masters 1000 tournament presents unique challenges to the world's best tennis players. However, the Mutua Madrid Open has been especially difficult due to pollen, stomach illnesses, and bad smells (according to Mirra Andreeva).
Look no further than the second, third, and fourth-ranked players all going down over the past 48 hours. Elena Rybakina is safe as the World No. 2 after her shocking loss to Anastasia Potapova, but Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are about to shake up the standings.
Coco Gauff Falls to World No. 4
Gauff fought through a stomach illness against Sorana Cîrstea on Sunday. Gauff beat Cirstea in three sets after vomiting off the court (4-6, 7-5, 6-1). She clearly was unwell, but did not want to retire again after having to do so at Indian Wells due to a shoulder injury.
Still not at 100%, Gauff came up short against the 13-seed Linda Noskova yesterday in the Round of 16. Noskova beat Gauff in three sets (6-4, 1-6, 7-6 ). After Monday's defeat, Gauff will fall to World No. 4 in the updated WTA Rankings next week.
Gauff has a singles record of 19-8 with zero titles. Gauff has to defend 650 points at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (April 28 - May 17) after making it to the finals last year. After that, she must defend 2,000 ranking points at the French Open as the defending champion.
Iga Swiatek Rises to World No. 3
Swiatek was also battling stomach issues, which forced her to retire mid-match against Ann Li. In a shortened match, Li won in the decider: 7-6 (4), 2-6, 3-0 ret. If there is any consolation prize, it is that Swiatek will rise to World No. 3 in the WTA Rankings next week.
Swiatek has a singles record of 14-8 with zero titles. She did not have as many points to defend this year in Madrid (390) as she lost to Gauff last year in the semifinals.
Additionally, she only has to defend 65 points at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia after her third-round exit to Danielle Collins last year. Finally, Swiatek must defend 780 points at the French Open after losing to Aryna Sabalenka there in 2025.
The 2026 Mutua Madrid Open runs through May 3, and the clay court season continues through June. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
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Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr