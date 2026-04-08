Daniil Medvedev Smashes Racket in Monte Carlo Meltdown

On Wednesday afternoon, Matteo Berrettini rolled over Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the 2026 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. In a dominant showing, Berrettini double-bageled Medvedev: 6-0, 6-0.

It took Berrettini just 25 minutes to win the first set against Medvedev. Down 0-2 in the second set, Medvedev lost all control of his emotions. The fiery Russian threw his racket at the wall or directly into the clay court six times. It was arguably one of his worse crash-outs.

Medvedev's Tecnifibre TFight 305 Iso racket was not only unusable, but barely recognizable after his fit of rage. Check out the video of Medvedev's meltdown shared on social media below.

Daniil Medvedev just lost 0-6 0-6 and loved every second of it! pic.twitter.com/C9gkAYuaml — Barstool Tennis (@StoolTennis) April 8, 2026

Medvedev received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and will certainly receive a major fine for his actions. Keep in mind, fines are correlated to the level of the tournament, and this took place in an ATP Masters 1000 event. In November 2024, Frances Tiafoe was fined $120,000 for his actions at the Shanghai Masters the prior month.

Of course, Medvedev is no stranger to fines either. Throughout late 2024 and all of 2025, the one-time Grand Slam champion had a series of episodes on the court. He received a $76,000 fine for his actions at the 2025 Australian Open and a $42,500 fine for his behavior at the 2025 US Open.

Simply too good 😱@MattBerrettini cruises past No.7 seed Medvedev to make the third round!#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/CXMSjdDtov — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 8, 2026

Medvedev tallied one ace and five double faults, while landing 36% of his first serves. He won points 42% and 25% of his first and second serves. Even worse, Medvedev was 0/2 in break point opportunities.

Berretteni tallied zero aces and zero double faults, while landing 65% of his first serves. He won points 73% and 83% of his first and second serves. Berretteni broke Medvedev in 6/8 in break point opportunities.

"I wouldn't expect to win like that, and it doesn't happen that often," Berrettini said in his on-court interview. "It was definitely one of the best performances of my life. I think I missed three shots in the whole match."

A shocking scoreline to kick off Day 5 😱



Matteo Berrettini surrenders no games to Daniil Medvedev in a 49-minute match! 🚨#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/l1mWd5zOcH — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 8, 2026

After the loss, Medvedev is the ATP World No. 10 with a singles record of 19-6 with two titles. His clay court season will move along after Monte Carlo to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Berrettini will face Joao Fonseca in the Round of 16 on Thursday, April 9.

The Monte-Carlo Masters runs from April 5-12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.