Daniil Medvedev Fined $76,000 for Australian Open Meltdown
Daniil Medvedev has not been able to conceal his frustrations on the tennis court over the past few months. By the end of the 2024 ATP season, Medvedev was regularly throwing his racquets during matches and expressing his bitterness about the sport when speaking with media.
Tennis fans hoped that the brief off-season punctuated by the birth of his second child would be enough to change Medevedev's demeanor. Unfortunately, the World No. 5 is as angry as ever.
Earlier this week, Medvedev squeaked by Kasidit Samrej and then lost a brutal five-set match against Learner Tien in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open. Making matters worse, Medvedev has received a fine of $76,000 for his behavior spanning the two matches.
According to Euro Sport, Medvedev was fined $76,000 because he hit the net camera with his racket, smashed his racket, kicked another camera, and skipped his post-match press conference.
The net-camera incident was during Medvedev's first round win over Samrej. While the missed press conference was scheduled for well after 3:00 a.m. local time following his loss to Tien.
Smashing the camera on the net only cost $10,000, while the rest was for his conduct during and after the second match. While it is a sizeable fine, many tennis fans were expecting an even larger number since it was a Grand Slam (fines increase with the size of the tournament).
Medvedev told the media after his first round win, "But what I have to say is that the camera was very, very strong, because my racquet didn't handle the damage, but the camera did. When I did it, I didn't want to smash the racquet in pieces."
Hopefully, Medvedev will find joy in playing tennis again soon. He is one of the most thrilling players in the ATP to watch. The 2025 Australian Open runs through January 26.
