Daniil Medvedev’s Dominance Over Andrey Rublev Continues in Hangzhou

Daniil Medvedev beat his friend and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev at the Hangzhou Open on Tuesday, extending a head-to-head record that’s gotten increasingly lopsided over the years. The two athletes have known each other since their junior days, and their careers have collided repeatedly ever since, in Grand Slams, at the season-ending ATP Finals, and now for the second time in a tournament final.

Medvedev Takes Down Rublev in Hangzhou Open Final

Medvedev beat Rublev 7-5, 6-4 in the Hangzhou Open final this week, breaking late in the first set before pulling away in the second. This was Medvedev’s 24th career ATP title and his third of the 2026 season. The win extended his career head-to-head lead over Rublev to 8-2 overall, and marked his fourth straight win over his friend dating back to 2023. “We know each other very well and every match is different,” Medvedev said after the final.

Head-to-Head History

Medvedev and Rublev have built a long competitive history against one another that dates back to their junior days. The matchup has since carried over onto the ATP Tour, including some extremely high-stakes settings. Their 10 career meetings include two matches at the season-ending ATP Finals (Rublev won in 2022, Medvedev won in 2023) and a 2023 US Open quarterfinal that also went Medvedev’s way.

Specifically in tournament finals, the two have now met twice, and Medvedev has won both matchups. The first came at the 2023 Dubai Championships, an ATP 500 event where Medvedev won 6-2, 6-2. Medvedev referenced that history directly in his Hangzhou trophy speech, joking with Rublev about their pattern of meeting in finals. “We played a 500 final, then a 250, now it’s time to play a Masters 1000 final. And in five years, a Grand Slam,” said Medvedev.

What It Means for Medvedev

Tuesday’s win in Hangzhou was Medvedev’s first title since Dubai back in February, snapping a stretch that has seen several early exits from major tournaments. Most notably, he suffered a first-round loss at Roland Garros and a third-round defeat at Wimbledon this year. “My season is made of constant ups and downs, with more downs recently,” Medvedev admitted after his Wimbledon exit.

Following his title in Hangzhou, Medvedev may have finally righted the ship just in time for the season’s final stretch. Some fans have already started claiming that the Russian athlete “is back.” Currently ranked No. 6 in the world, Medvedev will need to keep his momentum heading into the upcoming ATP events with higher stakes, including the China Open, Shanghai Masters, Paris Masters, and potentially the ATP Finals.