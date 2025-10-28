Data Shows Major Change in 2025 Rolex Paris Masters Court Speed

Paris slowed down conditions from lighting fast last year (46.6 CPI) to level with ATP Finals in Turin that usually clocks ~ 40 CPI.



Looking at this year's CPI in Paris, looks like they went too far slowing it down - just 35.1 this year.



Conditions dont look at like in Turin... https://t.co/MGVF7ljk2Z pic.twitter.com/vBaTYDv5wJ