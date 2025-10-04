Jannik Sinner Slams Alexander Zverev's Claims About Unfair Courts
Men's tennis legend Roger Federer was speaking in front of a crowd during a podcast recording at the Laver Cup when he introduced a troubling idea into the sport of tennis. Federer said tournament organizers were using court surfaces to give an unfair advantage to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
ATP World No.3 Alexander Zverev has embraced that theory as he espoused it on Saturday after his win against Valentin Royer in the Round of 64 at the Shanghai Masters.
Zverev said he hated the court conditions and accused tournament organizers of recreating the same court speeds to benefit Sinner and Alcaraz.
Naturally, the media asked Sinner about it, and the four-time Grand Slam champion had an ice-cold response. "You know, me and Carlos, we don't make the courts. It's not our decision," said Sinner.
"We try to adapt ourself in every situation. I feel like still every week is a bit different. I've played some great tennis even when it was faster courts. But I'm not making the courts, you know, so I just try to adapt and play my best tennis I can, and that's it."
Sinner had just finished his match against Daniel Altmaier and appeared caught off guard upon hearing Zverev's claim for the first time. Sinner's reaction video went viral on social media, as it was one of the most relatable moments.
Fans and media members have been quick to point out that the data does not support all the court surfaces playing at the same speed. And there is no evidence that tournament organizers are conspiring in favor of Sinner and Alcaraz.
Court conditions are monitored closely, and each of the hard court Masters 1000 events has varied in CPI (Court Pace Index) as well as weather conditions. Currently, the CPI of the Shanghai Masters is 32.8, according to Tennis Updates.
Alcaraz is not competing in the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury he suffered early in the Japan Open. Meanwhile, Sinner improves to 43-5 after today's victory. The Italian superstar will face Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 32.
The ATP Shanghai Masters runs through Monday, October 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
